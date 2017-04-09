ASIA Travel Tips.com
7-9 April 2017
Pictures of Hong Kong Sevens 2017 - Page 1 of ?
 

Sponsored by: The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel is AccorHotels' only 5-star hotel in Hong Kong. Located in the heart of the city, Causeway Bay, the newly renovated property offers stunning views of the iconic Victoria Harbour and Park. Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment hotspots, major business and office locations, interesting tourist attractions as well as public transportations are just a few minutes' walk away, making The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel a perfect gateway to explore Hong Kong.
 

Page 1 of ?. The annual Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, widely regarded as the greatest Rugby Sevens spectacle on earth, is taking place at the Hong Kong Stadium 7-9 April 2017.

 TravelNewsAsia.com is at the Hong Kong stadium for the entire weekend to provide you with hundreds of high resolution pictures of not just the great rugby action on the pitch, but also of all the fun and games going on in the stadium. to give you a feel of just what it is like to be at the Hong Kong Sevens, one of the biggest, and most successful, sport tourism events in the region.

We would like to remind you that all images and pictures on this site are strictly copyright. All the pictures below are available for purchase on demand in watermark-free very high resolution (raw) format.

Simply click on any Pictures of the Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2017 below to see a much larger, yet still reduced resolution, version. Please feel free to visit all our other galleries of pictures from around the world where we have many more pictures for you to enjoy.

     
Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens
     
Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens
     
Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens
     
Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens
     
Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens
     
Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens
     
Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens
     
Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens
     

