TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 3 February 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Paul John to Head HKSI’s Sevens Programme

The Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) has appointed former Wales Sevens coach Paul John as coach of the men’s sevens team and the head of the elite rugby sevens athlete programme at the Hong Kong Sports Institute (HKSI).

John replaces former coach Gareth Baber who assumed the Fiji head coach position late last year.

“Once we knew that Gareth was going to accept the Fiji post, the HKRU began working with the HKSI to run an international executive search for his replacement. Ultimately this is an HKSI appointment, but as the involved National Sports Association (NSA), we worked closely with the Institute and were well represented on the selection panel,” said Dai Rees, General Manager of Rugby Performance at the HKRU. “We are very fortunate to have identified an outstanding candidate in former Wales Sevens coach Paul John. Out of over 40 applicants for the position from around the world, Paul by far offered the most extensive experience in terms of coaching at the elite World Rugby Sevens Series level with six years at the helm of Wales, including their 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens victory in Dubai.”

The 47-year old former scrumhalf represented Wales on ten occasions, captaining the side against Canada in 1997, and previously played for Cardiff Met and Cardiff Blues before joining and captaining Pontypridd, before retiring as a player in 2005. Most recently he served as assistant coach with the Cardiff Blues, after having served as the club’s interim coach in 2014.

Paul John

In 2009, John was appointed head coach of Wales Sevens, coaching the side to an upset win in the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Dubai in the same year. John coached Wales Sevens for six seasons, including coaching the team at two Commonwealth Games and the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens. John also led Wales to their only Cup final appearance at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens in 2013 when Fiji pipped them 26-19 after coming back from a 19-0 deficit.

Another factor in John’s favour was his experience in working with the Welsh Institute of Sport and managing the talent identification and development programmes for Welsh Women’s Rugby.

“In addition to being a sevens specialist, Paul has spent the last three years in the Cardiff Blues set-up and has more than 15 years experience in coaching at a world-class level. His experience managing programmes at the Welsh Institute of Sport and for the Welsh Rugby Union made him the ideal candidate for the HKSI position,” Rees said.

John will assume the dual roles of programme administrator at the Hong Kong Sports Institute and Hong Kong men’s sevens coach starting in March 2017. His first coaching experience with the Hong Kong men’s and women’s sevens squads will be at the Borneo Sevens in March, ahead of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens in April.

Interim men’s sevens coach Jevon Groves, who was John’s captain for two seasons with the Wales Sevens squad, will resume his previous position under Baber as assistant men’s sevens coach.

“Paul and Jevon know each other very well, which will help ensure a seamless transition to the Hong Kong role,” noted Rees.

Rugby pictures: Pictures from 2016 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, Pictures of Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2015, Pictures of the Asia Rugby Sevens Olympic Games Qualifier in Hong Kong, Pictures of Singha Thailand Sevens 2015, Pictures from the 2013 British & Irish Lions Tour in Hong Kong, Pictures of Hong Kong Sevens 2014, Pictures of Hong Kong Sevens 2013, Pictures of Chartis Cup 2012 and Pictures of Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2012.

See other recent news regarding:: Hong Kong, Sevens, Rugby.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com