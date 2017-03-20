TravelNewsAsia.com
Lee Gardens in Causeway Bay to be Part of World’s Best Sevens Party

The Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) has partnered with Hysan Development, in association with Cathay Pacific and HSBC, to share the world-famous Hong Kong Sevens atmosphere, right in the heart of Causeway Bay, conveniently en route to the stadium.

Over Sevens Weekend (7 - 9 April), the Lee Garden One shopping centre on Hysan Avenue in Causeway Bay will be reinvented as the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens FanWalk, offering fans, locals and visitors an experience based on the Sevens theme “Where the World Comes to Play”.

There will be non-stop entertainment, performances, and food and beverages that highlight the culture and heritage of the various national teams that will take to the pitch over the weekend.

The all-day line-up of attractions at the family-friendly Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens FanWalk will include live performances from can can dancers, breakdancers and Samoan dancers, music from African drums, a piper, and sax, trumpet and guitar soloists, as well as circus and street acts including juggling, unicycling, stiltwalking and balloon twisting. Plus alternative live rugby commentary by Jed Thian.

Fans at the Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2016

Keeping up the regional rugby theme, seven authentic food booths will serve up iconic fan food items from seven sport-loving countries: South Africa, Australia, UK, US, Italy, France and Belgium.

Surrounding streets will be decorated as part of the celebrations, and activation booths from Cathay Pacific and HSBC, co-title sponsors of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, will add to the fun.

There will be live rugby action direct from the stadium on the big screen.

On top of all of the scheduled entertainment, the HKSEVENS FanWalk will feature fan engagement activities for everyone, with face painting for the kids, karaoke singalong to some of the famous “Songs of the Sevens”, such as ‘Sweet Caroline’, rugby challenges and the chance grab a beer or a coffee with HKSEVENS Rugby Ambassadors including South African modern great Jean de Villiers; British Lion and Welsh Captain, Gareth Thomas; and Sevens Legends Waisale Serevi, Ben Gollings and David Campese.

Ricky Lui, Chief Operating Officer of Hysan Development, said that Lee Gardens is ready to welcome everyone, “If you’re walking up to the Sevens, we hope you’ll stop by to enjoy our pre-party, or if you’re in the Causeway Bay area and just want to join the fun for a while, there’s a fantastic rugby and entertainment experience waiting for you. Lee Gardens is proud to play host to the inaugural FanWalk, and we hope the public will enjoy all the special offerings we have lined up before and during the Sevens Weekend.”

Sam Pinder, Head of the Hong Kong Sevens for the HKRU, said, “We are very excited that our long-term goal to share the Sevens with the whole community is taking root this year with the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens FanWalk. FanWalk will add even more colour and fun to this vibrant weekend, while bringing the HKSEVENS party to one of Hong Kong’s highest-traffic shopping and entertainment destinations in Causeway Bay.”

