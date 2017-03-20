Lee Gardens in Causeway Bay to be Part of World’s Best Sevens Party

|
The Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) has partnered
with Hysan Development, in association with Cathay Pacific and
HSBC, to share the world-famous Hong Kong Sevens atmosphere, right in
the heart of Causeway Bay, conveniently en route to the stadium.
Over Sevens Weekend (7 - 9 April), the Lee Garden One shopping centre on Hysan Avenue in Causeway Bay will be reinvented as the
Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens FanWalk, offering fans,
locals and visitors an experience based on the
Sevens theme “Where the World Comes to Play”.
There will
be non-stop entertainment, performances, and food and beverages
that highlight the culture and heritage of the various national
teams that will take to the pitch over the weekend.
The
all-day line-up of attractions at the family-friendly Cathay
Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens FanWalk will include live performances from can can dancers, breakdancers and Samoan
dancers, music from African drums, a piper, and sax, trumpet and
guitar soloists, as well as circus and street acts including
juggling, unicycling, stiltwalking and balloon twisting. Plus
alternative live rugby commentary by Jed Thian.
Keeping up
the regional rugby theme, seven authentic food booths will serve
up iconic fan food items from seven sport-loving countries: South
Africa, Australia, UK, US, Italy, France and Belgium.
Surrounding streets will be decorated as part of the celebrations,
and activation booths from Cathay Pacific and HSBC, co-title
sponsors of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, will add to
the fun.
There will be live rugby action direct from the
stadium on the big screen.
On top of all of the scheduled
entertainment, the HKSEVENS FanWalk will feature fan engagement
activities for everyone, with face painting for the kids, karaoke singalong to some of the famous “Songs of the Sevens”, such as
‘Sweet Caroline’, rugby challenges and the chance grab a beer or a
coffee with HKSEVENS Rugby Ambassadors including South African
modern great Jean de Villiers; British Lion and Welsh Captain,
Gareth Thomas; and Sevens Legends Waisale Serevi, Ben Gollings and
David Campese.
Ricky Lui, Chief Operating Officer of Hysan
Development, said that Lee Gardens is ready to welcome everyone,
“If you’re walking up to the Sevens, we hope you’ll stop by to
enjoy our pre-party, or if you’re in the Causeway Bay area and
just want to join the fun for a while, there’s a fantastic rugby
and entertainment experience waiting for you. Lee Gardens is proud
to play host to the inaugural FanWalk, and we hope the public will
enjoy all the special offerings we have lined up before and during
the Sevens Weekend.”
Sam Pinder, Head of the Hong Kong
Sevens for the HKRU, said, “We are very excited that our long-term
goal to share the Sevens with the whole community is taking root
this year with the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens FanWalk. FanWalk will add even more colour
and fun to this vibrant weekend, while bringing the HKSEVENS party
to one of Hong Kong’s highest-traffic shopping and entertainment
destinations in Causeway Bay.”
