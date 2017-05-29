TravelNewsAsia.com
Steven Howard Hospitalised in Roi-Et, Thailand - No Travel News Until Mid to End June 2017

[Update: 29 May 2017] On 23 May 2017, Steven Howard, Founder and Editor of ASIATravelTips.com and TravelNewsAsia.com, tripped on some rusting barbed wire camouflaged on the forest floor by rotting tree leaves and other plant waste, to fall straight on to a cut bamboo tree.

 Breaking his fall was one dirty branch which, while not sharp easily, entered his right eye doing some very serious damage.

He was rushed to the hospital at Kaswet Wisai and after a few quick tests to see if his right eye was responsive to light (it wasn't) they immediately sent him by ambulance to the much larger and better equipped Roi-Et Hospital, 60 kms away, for tests and evaluation.

Steven Howard

An eye specialist doctor came back from her home to see him and after a few tests said she would perform, surgery on 24 May.

Since then, and despite the sterling efforts of th entire EENT team at the hospital, Steven, nor the doctor, have been able to open his eye enough to evaluate whether he will be ever to see again through it.

Right now it is not clear whether sight will be fully restored (highly unlikely), partially or not at all.

For this reason, Steven remains at Roi-Et Hospital in Thailand and is unable to continue the daily travel news or any other updates as would normally happy.Considering his condition this likely won't happen now until mid to end-June 2017.

We thank you for your understanding and hope to resume operations just as soon as we can.

My apologies also for any typing or grammatical errors above. It is a lot harder than I imagined typing with just one eye which is so full of medicine that the words seems to float around and merge into a soup of blue!

 [ORIGINAL ARTICLE published on 26 May 2017] On 23 May 2017, Steven Howard the Editor and Founder of TravelNewsAsia.com had a serious accident and was rushed to hospital where he was infirmed that he must stay for 7 to 10 days.

 Because of this, and because of the type of accident which has severely damaged his right eye, there will be no travel news or other updates for at seven to 10 days and possibly even longer.

Our sincere apologies for this inconvenience and we hope to be back and fully operational in the near future.

Steven is at hospital in Roi-Et, Thailand.

