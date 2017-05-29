Steven Howard Hospitalised in Roi-Et, Thailand - No Travel News Until Mid to End June 2017

|
[Update: 29 May 2017] On 23 May 2017, Steven Howard, Founder and
Editor of ASIATravelTips.com and TravelNewsAsia.com, tripped on
some rusting barbed wire camouflaged on the forest floor by
rotting tree leaves and other plant waste, to fall straight on to a
cut bamboo tree.
Breaking his fall was one dirty branch which, while not
sharp easily, entered his right eye doing some very serious damage.
He was rushed to the hospital at Kaswet Wisai
and after a few quick tests to see if his right eye was responsive
to light (it wasn't) they immediately sent him by ambulance to the
much larger and better equipped Roi-Et Hospital, 60 kms away, for
tests and evaluation.
An eye specialist doctor came back from her home
to see him and after a few tests said she would perform, surgery
on 24 May.
Since then, and despite the sterling efforts of
th entire EENT team at the hospital, Steven, nor the doctor, have
been able to open his eye enough to evaluate whether he will be
ever to see again through it.
Right now it is not clear whether sight will be
fully restored (highly unlikely), partially or not at all.
For this reason, Steven remains at Roi-Et
Hospital in Thailand and is unable to continue the daily travel
news or any other updates as would normally happy.Considering his
condition this likely won't happen now until mid to end-June 2017.
We thank you for your understanding and hope to
resume operations just as soon as we can.
My apologies also for any typing or
grammatical errors above. It is a lot harder than I imagined
typing with just one eye which is so full of medicine that the
words seems to float
around and merge into a soup of blue!
