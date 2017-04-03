Samoa and Tonga Rugby Sevens Teams Raise Awareness of Shark Conservation

|
The national rugby sevens teams of Samoa and Tonga
joined forces with the Hong Kong Shark Foundation (HKSF), the Hong
Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) and the Tuen Mun Sharks mini rugby club to
raise awareness of shark conservation during the Cathay
Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2017.
Sharks play an important role in the cultural
heritage of the people of the Pacific islands and the region is a
world leader in shark conservation efforts, establishing large
shark sanctuaries throughout the area’s waters.
In light of the importance of the shark in
Pacific heritage and the tradition of respect and value for the
environment in Pacific Island culture, the Samoa and Tonga teams
agreed to hold a joint training session on Sunday, 2 April,
for local media and members of Hong Kong’s own Tuen Mun Sharks
Mini Rugby Club, to raise awareness of the plight of sharks.
“We were delighted to take part in today’s
activity along with our friends from Tonga. Samoa and the other
Pacific Island nations have a deep respect for the environment and
while we are opponents on the rugby pitch, we are proud to team up
today to help spread this important message with the next
generation,” said Samoa coach, Sir Gordon Tietjens.
Following the open training session, the teams
and coaches put the young Tuen Mun Sharks through their paces
in a rugby drills session, prior to which Chow Yuen-ping,
Executive Director of the Hong Kong Shark Foundation addressed
the children on the issue of shark conservation.
Over 100 million sharks are killed each year,
putting one-third of the world’s oceanic shark species at risk of
extinction. With 5.5 million kilogrammes of shark fin traded
through the city in 2015, Hong Kong has an important role to play
in shark conservation.
“The Sevens is known as one of the city’s top
sports events and has also played an important role in Pacific
Island rugby, so it was a natural opportunity for us to try and
raise awareness around the tournament. With the great support of
the Samoan and Tongan teams, the Hong Kong Rugby Union and the
Tuen Mun Sharks, we are carrying our message on the importance of
shark conservation to new audiences. With so much attention around
the international teams taking part in the tournament, this is a
great opportunity for us to share understanding of this vital
ecological cause among the people of Hong Kong and the thousands
of international visitors attending the Sevens,” Yuen Ping Chow
said.
Yuen also recognized the efforts of the
Executive Council and Secretariat of the Pacific Regional
Environment Programme, which helped HKSF line up with HKRU and the
Samoa and Tonga teams participating in today’s activity.
The Foundation helps to raise awareness of the
issue around the city with high visibility engagements at other
major sporting events like the annual Hong Kong Marathon where
Foundation supporters are well known for running in shark outfits.
Samoa and Tonga are two of the four Pacific
Island nations participating in this year’s Cathay Pacific/HSBC
Hong Kong Sevens, with Samoa in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series
competition and Tonga taking part in the World Rugby Sevens Series
Qualifier.
The HKRU is adding further support on-event by
providing space on the Diamond Vision screen message board during
the tournament for a special message from the HKSF.
The messages will play each time Samoa and Tonga
take the pitch during the pool stages in their respective
competitions on Friday and Saturday.
In addition, representatives of the HKSF will be
invited to brief the 80 Student Ambassadors who will manage the
HKRU’s student hosting programme on Friday night of the Cathay
Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens.
The Ambassadors will in turn help deliver the
message and distribute information on shark conservation to the
over 8,000 students attending opening night, helping to amplify
the message.
“We were excited to be approached by the Hong
Kong Shark Foundation and to find the teams from Samoa and Tonga
so keen to support the initiative. With everyone’s great help we
can raise the awareness of this important local issue. This initiative is also helping us further one
of our most important objectives for the Sevens – to ensure the
event has a positive impact on our community, and we were
delighted to support the activity, as were the Tuen Mun Sharks,”
McRobbie added.
Other pages about the 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong
Kong Sevens:
Pictures from Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2017,
Fiji Beat South Africa to Win 2017 Cathay
Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong
Sevens,
HK
Teams Announced for Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, Samoa
and Tonga Rugby Sevens Teams Raise Awareness of Shark Conservation,
Tackling Barriers Through Sport: HKRU Expands
Partnership with Laureus, Official Draw for Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2017,
Paul John to Head HKSI's Sevens Programme,
Bars and Restaurants on Hong Kong Island Offer Special HK7s Discounts,
Cigna Becomes
an Official Sponsor of Hong Kong Rugby Sevens, Lee Gardens in Causeway Bay to be Part of World's Best Sevens Party,
Marriott Offers Exclusive Experiences During HKSevens Rugby Week 2017,
Hong Kong to Compete in Borneo Sevens 2017,
Hong Kong Sevens - Interview with Luc Bollen,
GM of The Park Lane Hong Kong (2016). See
also:
Pictures of the Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2017,
2016,
2015,
2014,
2013
and 2012.
Rugby pictures:
Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens,
Pictures from 2016 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong
Kong Sevens,
Pictures of Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2015,
Pictures of the Asia Rugby Sevens Olympic Games Qualifier in Hong
Kong,
Pictures of Singha Thailand Sevens 2015,
Pictures from the 2013 British & Irish Lions Tour in Hong Kong,
Pictures of Hong Kong Sevens 2014,
Pictures of Hong Kong Sevens 2013,
Pictures
of Chartis Cup 2012 and
Pictures of
Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2012.
See other recent
news regarding:
Sharks,
Conservation,
Rugby,
Sevens,
Tonga,
Samoa.