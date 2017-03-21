TravelNewsAsia.com
Bars and Restaurants on Hong Kong Island Offer Special HK7s Discounts

More than 100 bars and restaurants in Hong Kong will offer discounts and deals up to and through the Cathay Pacific/HBSC Hong Kong Sevens weekend.

Over 17 days from 24 March to 9 April, fans, locals and visitors will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts at restaurants and bars in popular dining and nightlife areas across Hong Kong Island.

A wide variety of cuisines – including Spanish, Italian, British, French, Australian, American, Chinese, Taiwanese and of course Cantonese – are featured in the promotion.

The participating bars and restaurants – in locations across the Island from Western to Southern, including Central, Lan Kwai Fong, Soho, Wanchai, Causeway Bay, Sheung Wan and Kennedy Town – will offer special arrangements for lunch, dinner and drinks, with up to 15% off, complimentary beer and wine with purchase, free shots, themed menus, dining vouchers and more.

Fun at the Cathay Pacific/HBSC Hong Kong Sevens 2016

Participation and redemption of offers is easy just download the HKSEVENS mobile app, which has all the details of participating establishments and the latest deals and offers (available on iOS and Android).

Hong Kong Sevens co-title sponsors Cathay Pacific and HSBC are actively supporting the promotion. Participants who can show a valid Cathay Pacific or Cathay Dragon boarding pass or who pay using an HSBC bank card or credit card will be entitled to additional exclusive promotional offers.

Sam Pinder, Head of the Hong Kong Sevens for the HKRU, said, “Dining and socialising are a huge part of the Sevens experience, and through the Hong Kong Sevens Bars & Restaurants Club we hope that everyone can be a part of this unique Hong Kong event. There are so many restaurants and bars taking part that I am sure that all fans, locals and visitors will find something to suit their taste.”

