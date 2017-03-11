ASIA Travel Tips.com
Sat, 11 March 2017
Pictures of 2017 King’s Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand - Page 1 of ?

Page 1 of ?. Following the success of the 2016 event, the King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament returned to the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok for its 15th edition.

 Located opposite Asiatique and just a short walk from the Avani Riverside and Anantara Riverside Bangkok hotels, the event, which raises a lot of money for charity and elephant conservation, has attracted VIPs, professional horse polo players, some ex-All Blacks rugby players, tourists and media from around the region.

The Elephant Polo games consist of two teams of three elephants, three players and three mahouts to help guide the elephants. Each half lasts for 15 minutes before the elephants are changed for the second half which commences after a welcome 15-minute break.

We have cut the high resolution Pictures of 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand into different pages: Page 1, Page 2, Page 3 (these links will become live once they are ready). See also: HD Video Interview with John Roberts About 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo and Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation, Pictures of 2016 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand (18 Pages), King's Cup Elephant Polo Taking Place in Bangkok 9-12 March and Anantara Vacation Club to Support The Freedom Story at Elephant Polo in Bangkok.

Simply click on any of the Pictures of 2017 King’s Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand below to see a much larger, yet still reduced resolution, version. 

     
Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand.
     
Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand.
     
Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand.
     
Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand.
     
Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand. Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand.
     
Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand.   Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand.
     

See also: Avani Riverside Bangkok Hotel - HD Video Interview with GM, Pictures of 2016 King’s Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand and Pictures of 2014 King’s Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand.

Latest Travel News
