Page 1 of ?. Following the success of the 2016 event, the King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament returned to the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok for its 15th edition.

Located opposite Asiatique and just a short walk from the Avani Riverside and Anantara Riverside Bangkok hotels, the event, which raises a lot of money for charity and elephant conservation, has attracted VIPs, professional horse polo players, some ex-All Blacks rugby players, tourists and media from around the region.

The Elephant Polo games consist of two teams of three elephants, three players and three mahouts to help guide the elephants. Each half lasts for 15 minutes before the elephants are changed for the second half which commences after a welcome 15-minute break.

