Following the success of the
2016 event, the King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament returned
to the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok for its 15th
edition.
Located opposite Asiatique and just a
short walk from the Avani Riverside and Anantara Riverside Bangkok
hotels, the event, which raises a lot of money for charity and
elephant conservation, has attracted VIPs, professional horse polo
players, some ex-All Blacks rugby players, tourists and media from
around the region.
The Elephant Polo games consist of two
teams of three elephants, three players and three mahouts to help
guide the elephants. Each half lasts for 15 minutes before the elephants are
changed for the second half which commences after a welcome
15-minute break.
We have cut the high resolution
Pictures of 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand into different pages:
Page 1,
Page 2,
Page 3 (these links will become live once they are ready). See also:
HD Video
Interview with John Roberts About 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo and Golden
Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation,
Pictures of 2016 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand (18 Pages),
King's Cup Elephant Polo Taking Place in Bangkok 9-12 March and
Anantara
Vacation Club to Support The Freedom Story at Elephant Polo in Bangkok.
Please
feel free to visit all our other galleries of
pictures from around the world where we have many more
pictures for you to enjoy.
Simply click on any of the
Pictures of 2017 King’s Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand
below to see a much larger, yet still reduced resolution, version.
See also:
Avani Riverside Bangkok Hotel - HD Video
Interview with GM,
Pictures of 2016 King’s Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand
and
Pictures of 2014 King’s Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok, Thailand.
