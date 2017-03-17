Why Are Panama Hats So Famous? Exclusive
Interview with Thailand-Based MonPanama
[HD video and podcast
below] What is a Panama Hat, what is a Montecristi, how
are they made, why are they so famous and what does Ecuador have
to do with them?
Those are just five of the many questions we put
to Mrs. Anne-Claude Toral, Managing Director of Thailand-based
MonPanama.
In this exclusive HD video interview, filmed at
the
2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok on 10 March 2017, we ask
about the hats that MonPanama sells, how much they cost and how
long they take to make.
We ask who are buying them and if they can
be made to measure, and whether
MonPanama works with luxury hotels in Thailand so that they can
offer a personalised service.
Mrs Toral tells us how to take care of the hats once
you've bought one, what different varieties are available, and how
to tell which hats are of better quality than others. All this and much, much more in
the video below.