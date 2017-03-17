Why Are Panama Hats So Famous? Exclusive Interview with Thailand-Based MonPanama

[HD video and podcast below] What is a Panama Hat, what is a Montecristi, how are they made, why are they so famous and what does Ecuador have to do with them?

Those are just five of the many questions we put to Mrs. Anne-Claude Toral, Managing Director of Thailand-based MonPanama.

In this exclusive HD video interview, filmed at the 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo in Bangkok on 10 March 2017, we ask about the hats that MonPanama sells, how much they cost and how long they take to make.

We ask who are buying them and if they can be made to measure, and whether MonPanama works with luxury hotels in Thailand so that they can offer a personalised service.

Mrs Toral tells us how to take care of the hats once you've bought one, what different varieties are available, and how to tell which hats are of better quality than others. All this and much, much more in the video below.

Panama Hats - Exclusive Interview with MonPanama

