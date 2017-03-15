[HD video and podcast below] Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts.

In this video, filmed on the 11th floor of the Avani Riverside Bangkok hotel on 11 March 2017, we ask Alejandro how the first year of the flagship Avani hotel has been and what unexpected surprises they came across.

We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline.

You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.

We discuss Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East, Europe and of course South East Asia.

Alejandro also reminds us how an Avani hotel differs from an Anantara hotel, and how many hotels the group is targeting by end-2020. All that and much, much more in video below.

Future of Avani Hotels and Resorts

