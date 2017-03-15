Future of Avani Hotels and Resorts -
Exclusive Interview with Alejandro Bernabe Group Director
[HD video and podcast
below] Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro
Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts.
In this video, filmed on the 11th floor of
the Avani Riverside Bangkok hotel on 11 March 2017, we ask
Alejandro how the first year of the flagship Avani hotel has been
and what unexpected surprises they came across.
We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans
and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline.
You will
also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is
currently building its first resort with private pool villas and
what the group's position is on new technology.
We discuss
Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East, Europe and of course
South East Asia.
Alejandro also reminds us how an Avani hotel
differs from an Anantara hotel, and how many hotels the group is
targeting by end-2020. All that and much, much more in video
below.