2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo and Golden
Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation - Interview
[HD video below] Exclusive HD video interview
with John Roberts, Group Director of Sustainability and
Conservation, Minor Hotels Group.
Now
in its fifteenth year, the King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament has become one of the
biggest charitable events in Southeast Asia with over US$1.3 million (Baht 46 million) raised and donated to projects that
better the lives of Thailand’s wild and domesticated elephant
population.
In this interview, which took place on 10
March 2017 at the 15th King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in
Bangkok, we ask John about the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant
Foundation which he helped establish.
We talk about where the elephants for the
polo come from, how they are treated and chosen, and what happens
to them after the tournament ends.
We ask him how he responds to those people
that say it is not right to ride elephants, and especially to play
polo on them.
We talk about elephant conservation in
general, what role new technology is playing to help the cause,
and how drones are being used in Thailand to monitor the elephants
which still live in the wild.
We discuss how the foundation is expanding
and whether it accepts voluntourism or students who are studying
to be a vet and how those people can apply and what to expect it
they are chosen.
All this and much, much more in the video below.
King's Cup Elephant
Polo 2017 Interview with John Roberts