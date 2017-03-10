2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo and Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation - Interview

[HD video below] Exclusive HD video interview with John Roberts, Group Director of Sustainability and Conservation, Minor Hotels Group. Now in its fifteenth year, the King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament has become one of the biggest charitable events in Southeast Asia with over US$1.3 million (Baht 46 million) raised and donated to projects that better the lives of Thailand’s wild and domesticated elephant population. In this interview, which took place on 10 March 2017 at the 15th King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Bangkok, we ask John about the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation which he helped establish. We talk about where the elephants for the polo come from, how they are treated and chosen, and what happens to them after the tournament ends. We ask him how he responds to those people that say it is not right to ride elephants, and especially to play polo on them. We talk about elephant conservation in general, what role new technology is playing to help the cause, and how drones are being used in Thailand to monitor the elephants which still live in the wild. We discuss how the foundation is expanding and whether it accepts voluntourism or students who are studying to be a vet and how those people can apply and what to expect it they are chosen. All this and much, much more in the video below. King's Cup Elephant Polo 2017 Interview with John Roberts PODCAST Your browser does not support this audio element. See also: Pictures from 2017 King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts. See other recent news regarding: Anantara, Elephants, Elephant Polo.