TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 9 May 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Sabre Reveals Trends Impacting World’s Largest Outbound Travel Market - China

Sabre has unveiled the results of a new study which offers insights into the Chinese traveller’s evolving preferences, and major trends that are shaping China’s booming travel trade.

Today, nine out of ten Chinese travellers say they now have the means and are hoping to travel more frequently as compared to five years ago.

Higher disposable income (20%), enabling technologies that make travelling more convenient (17%), and access to relevant travel information (15%) are the top three factors that have contributed to this increase in travel.

“As China continues to cement its position as the world’s largest outbound travel market, it’s especially important that travel service providers and businesses have a deeper understanding of the Chinese traveller’s evolving preferences to effectively cater to their needs,” said Alan Chen, regional director, North Asia, Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific. “It is by observing current attitudes and aspirations that we are able to anticipate and understand the dynamics of the Chinese market within the broader context of a transforming travel landscape.”

Sabre has unveiled the results of a new study which offers insights on the Chinese traveller’s evolving preferences, and major trends that are shaping China’s booming travel trade.

Today’s new generation of travellers, those who grew up with the internet, tend to be more demanding when it comes to travel experiences, and are motivated beyond traditional sightseeing.

 The top three motivations for these travellers are to find an outlet where they can relax (25%), have a good time with friends or family (22%), and seek a better understanding of foreign cultures (17%).

Looking specifically at the factors that motivate today’s new generation of travellers, there are two overarching attitudes toward travelling.

While 49% of the respondents see travel as a means of personal improvement, over half (51%) of the respondents say it has become a new form of social currency. For the latter, this means that travel has become a platform to connect and build stronger emotional bonds (57%), and a way of enriching their life experiences to share with friends and family (56%).

China is also entering a new era of “mass tourism” where travel is increasingly becoming a norm and an expected experience. As such, more travellers are starting to pay attention to the quality of travel and are now more inclined towards personalised travel experiences. Those travellers seek the flexibility to plan independently so much so that a majority of respondents (74%) expressed that they are willing to spend time and energy on their travel plans.

However, having more control over travel plans does not come at the expense of external support and trip guidance offered by travel providers and agents. In fact, many Chinese travellers (78%) still welcome and value support from friends, relatives and travel service providers.

Three to five years ago, respondents felt that there was a lack of travel information available to them (60%). Now, nearly half of the respondents (46%) believe that there are too many travel options and information available.

With so much information out there, travellers need support and help from travel service providers to cut through the clutter and determine what is useful and relevant for them.

“Technology and the continued increase in disposable income are driving today’s Chinese travel industry growth. As traveller motivations and preferences evolve, there is a great opportunity for the travel industry players to support and cater to their needs,” said Chen.

The report was completed in collaboration with Donghua University in January 2017. Results are based on a quantitative survey of more than 1,000 questionnaires across the Chinese market, combining market and academic insights.

Videos from/about Sabre include: Sabre Airline Solutions - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Dasha Kuksenko, Philippine Airlines First to Use Sabre's AirVision Commercial Analytics. Exclusive HD videos (9) from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) APAC 2016 including interviews with: Wade Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Sabre Travel Network, Roshan Mendis, Senior Vice President - Sabre Asia Pacific, Anupam Bokil, Vice President of Product and Technology - Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific, John Samuel, Senior Vice President of Design at Sabre, Alex Tang, CEO of XCOR Space Expeditions Asia and MD of JW Marriott Hotel Beijing and The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing as well as Three Presentations from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) 2016 in Beijing and Brief Introduction to Sabre Airline Solutions by Greg Gilchrist. Plus we have many more: HD Videos.

See other recent news regarding: Trends, Sabre.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com