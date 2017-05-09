Sabre Reveals Trends Impacting World’s Largest Outbound Travel Market - China

Sabre has unveiled the results of a new study which offers insights into the Chinese traveller’s evolving preferences, and major trends that are shaping China’s booming travel trade.

Today, nine out of ten Chinese travellers say they now have the means and are hoping to travel more frequently as compared to five years ago.

Higher disposable income (20%), enabling technologies that make travelling more convenient (17%), and access to relevant travel information (15%) are the top three factors that have contributed to this increase in travel.

“As China continues to cement its position as the world’s largest outbound travel market, it’s especially important that travel service providers and businesses have a deeper understanding of the Chinese traveller’s evolving preferences to effectively cater to their needs,” said Alan Chen, regional director, North Asia, Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific. “It is by observing current attitudes and aspirations that we are able to anticipate and understand the dynamics of the Chinese market within the broader context of a transforming travel landscape.”

Today’s new generation of travellers, those who grew up with the internet, tend to be more demanding when it comes to travel experiences, and are motivated beyond traditional sightseeing.

The top three motivations for these travellers are to find an outlet where they can relax (25%), have a good time with friends or family (22%), and seek a better understanding of foreign cultures (17%).

Looking specifically at the factors that motivate today’s new generation of travellers, there are two overarching attitudes toward travelling.

While 49% of the respondents see travel as a means of personal improvement, over half (51%) of the respondents say it has become a new form of social currency. For the latter, this means that travel has become a platform to connect and build stronger emotional bonds (57%), and a way of enriching their life experiences to share with friends and family (56%).

China is also entering a new era of “mass tourism” where travel is increasingly becoming a norm and an expected experience. As such, more travellers are starting to pay attention to the quality of travel and are now more inclined towards personalised travel experiences. Those travellers seek the flexibility to plan independently so much so that a majority of respondents (74%) expressed that they are willing to spend time and energy on their travel plans.

However, having more control over travel plans does not come at the expense of external support and trip guidance offered by travel providers and agents. In fact, many Chinese travellers (78%) still welcome and value support from friends, relatives and travel service providers.

Three to five years ago, respondents felt that there was a lack of travel information available to them (60%). Now, nearly half of the respondents (46%) believe that there are too many travel options and information available.

With so much information out there, travellers need support and help from travel service providers to cut through the clutter and determine what is useful and relevant for them.

“Technology and the continued increase in disposable income are driving today’s Chinese travel industry growth. As traveller motivations and preferences evolve, there is a great opportunity for the travel industry players to support and cater to their needs,” said Chen.

The report was completed in collaboration with Donghua University in January 2017. Results are based on a quantitative survey of more than 1,000 questionnaires across the Chinese market, combining market and academic insights.

Videos from/about Sabre include: Sabre Airline Solutions - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Dasha Kuksenko, Philippine Airlines First to Use Sabre's AirVision Commercial Analytics. Exclusive HD videos (9) from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) APAC 2016 including interviews with: Wade Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Sabre Travel Network, Roshan Mendis, Senior Vice President - Sabre Asia Pacific, Anupam Bokil, Vice President of Product and Technology - Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific, John Samuel, Senior Vice President of Design at Sabre, Alex Tang, CEO of XCOR Space Expeditions Asia and MD of JW Marriott Hotel Beijing and The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing as well as Three Presentations from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) 2016 in Beijing and Brief Introduction to Sabre Airline Solutions by Greg Gilchrist. Plus we have many more: HD Videos.

See other recent news regarding: Trends, Sabre.