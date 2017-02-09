Global Hotel Alliance Expands Partnership with Sabre Hospitality Solutions

|
Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), an alliance of independent hotel brands, has selected Sabre
Hospitality Solutions as an alternative distribution provider for
its members.
Under the agreement, GHA’s
35 hotel brands, representing over 550 hotels, resorts, palaces and spas, now have the option to choose the Sabre SynXis Central
Reservations (CR) as their distribution solution while still enjoying the benefits of GHA’s multi-brand Discovery loyalty
program.
“Similar to the airline alliance model,
GHA offers independent and privately-owned hotel brands the
opportunity to increase their customer reach globally, through a
shared loyalty platform; and to create cost efficiencies based on
scale and collaborative products and services,” said Christopher
Hartley, CEO of Global Hotel Alliance. “GHA looks to its
technology partners to provide hotels the ability to instantly
recognize customers across all of our member brands, thus
enhancing the guest experience. Eight of our member brands already
use the Sabre SynXis CR, and so it was a natural step to add Sabre
as one of our preferred technology partners.”
The SynXis CR provides distribution of
rates and inventory through all online and offline distribution
channels; connectivity to global distribution systems, online
travel agents, website and mobile booking engines; and seamless
integration of critical property, revenue management, loyalty and
content systems, providing holistic views of hotel guests and
revenue.
Sabre’s central reservation system is powered by the SynXis Enterprise Platform, an open architecture platform that
integrates critical hospitality systems to optimize distribution,
operations, retailing and guest experience.
“The
complexity and competition in the hospitality space is growing at
an unprecedented rate. To win, hotels need to master distribution
- and master it fast,” said Alex Alt, president of Sabre
Hospitality Solutions. “As the leader in this space, we look forward to helping GHA member brands and individual hotels grow
their revenue and bookings in every channel from OTAs to GDS to
direct.”
