The British & Irish Lions have launched the official app for the 2017 Tour of New Zealand.

Sponsored by EY, the App gives Lions fans the chance to make their picks for the squad based on player performances across all top-tier competitions over the last two seasons.

Data for My Lions has been drawn from all matches started by eligible players in domestic, European and international rugby for seasons 2015-16 and 2016-2017 while legend Sir Ian McGeechan and Tim Horan have provided the rugby expertise.

For supporters the app provides the perfect place to gather the all-important stats and performance analytics to begin piecing together the perfect squad to take on friends, colleagues and rugby names such as Sir Ian, and Lions Phil Vickery, and Adam Jones as well Kenny Logan, Tim Horan and Maggie Alphonsi who will all be selecting their Lions.

The official app, available for download in the Apple and Google Play Store, also offers access to Lions News, Lions TV and Lions imagery as well as competitions. The Lions App also allows fans to save those important fixture dates to their calendar in a user-friendly fashion.

Future releases of the App will include key player information for when the Lions squad is announced on 19 April, while on Tour it will feature all the essential live stats from each of the 10 games.

British & Irish Lions Chief Operating Officer Charlie McEwen said, "The app is the latest stage in bringing the tour and the world's best loved touring team to life for rugby fans around the globe. The My Lions selector especially will take our existing Lions Watch offering to a new level. Fans will be able to join the selection debate using the most in-depth performance data ever seen in a rugby app.”

