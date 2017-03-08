Sabre Signs Expanded Distribution Agreement with Hertz

Sabre has signed an expanded agreement to make The Hertz Corporation’s full inventory of car rental rates - including Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands - available to more than 425,000 travel agents, hundreds of corporations and the world’s largest online travel agencies powered by Sabre’s APIs.

With the renewed agreement, The Hertz Corporation is now positioned to market and offer its global car rental inventory through the Sabre travel marketplace, including popular prepay options previously available only on Hertz.com.

“Sabre and Hertz have reached a landmark agreement that will maximize retailing opportunities through a mix of digital channels,” said Traci Mercer, SVP of hotel, car, cruise and rail in Sabre Travel Network. “We continue to offer Hertz seamless connectivity to the largest travel agency network, and making full content available will expand their brands’ footprint and enable additional sales opportunities to travelers through our technology.”

Business travelers and online shoppers will also see immediate benefits, as corporate booking tools and OTA websites using Sabre technology will now display the full range of Hertz car rental inventory worldwide along with all available pricing options.

Prior to this agreement, the only way to shop all available vehicles and prices would be to monitor multiple channels at once.

Through the enhanced and additional car product offering, travel agents have access to all Hertz rates worldwide, seamlessly integrated into the Sabre Red platform which includes the Sabre Red Workspace and full set of APIs.

