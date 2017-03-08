Sabre Signs Expanded Distribution Agreement with Hertz

|
Sabre has signed an
expanded agreement to make The Hertz Corporation’s full inventory
of car rental rates - including Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly
brands - available to more than 425,000 travel agents,
hundreds of corporations and the world’s largest online travel
agencies powered by Sabre’s APIs.
With the renewed agreement, The Hertz Corporation is
now positioned to market and offer its global car rental inventory
through the Sabre travel marketplace, including popular prepay
options previously available only on Hertz.com.
“Sabre and Hertz have reached a
landmark agreement that will maximize retailing opportunities
through a mix of digital channels,” said Traci Mercer, SVP of
hotel, car, cruise and rail in Sabre Travel Network. “We continue
to offer Hertz seamless connectivity to the largest travel agency
network, and making full content available will expand their
brands’ footprint and enable additional sales opportunities to
travelers through our technology.”
Business
travelers and online shoppers will also see immediate benefits, as
corporate booking tools and OTA websites using Sabre technology
will now display the full range of Hertz car rental inventory
worldwide along with all available pricing options.
Prior to this
agreement, the only way to shop all available
vehicles and prices would be to monitor multiple channels at once.
Through the enhanced and additional car product
offering, travel agents have access to all Hertz rates worldwide,
seamlessly integrated into the Sabre Red platform which includes
the Sabre Red Workspace and full set of APIs.
Videos from/about Sabre include:
Sabre Airline Solutions - Exclusive HD Video
Interview with Dasha Kuksenko,
Philippine Airlines First to Use Sabre's AirVision Commercial Analytics. Exclusive HD videos (9) from Sabre's
Travel Technology
Exchange (TTX)
APAC 2016 including
interviews with:
Wade Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at
Sabre Travel Network,
Roshan Mendis, Senior Vice President - Sabre Asia Pacific,
Anupam Bokil, Vice President of Product and Technology - Sabre
Travel Network Asia Pacific,
John Samuel, Senior Vice President of Design at Sabre,
Alex
Tang, CEO of XCOR Space Expeditions Asia and
MD of JW Marriott Hotel Beijing and The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing
as well as
Three Presentations from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX)
2016 in Beijing and
Brief Introduction to Sabre Airline Solutions by Greg Gilchrist.
Plus we have many more:
HD Videos.
See other recent
news regarding:
Sabre,
Hertz.