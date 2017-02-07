Qatar Airways Launches Direct Flights to Auckland, New Zealand

|
Qatar Airways launched the world’s longest
commercial flight on Monday.
The flight to Auckland on the North Island of
New Zealand, takes 17 hours and 30
minutes and covers a distance of 14,535 kilometres.
“The launch of our new service to Auckland
is an important milestone for Qatar Airways as we expand both in
the region and globally across our network providing more options
and better connections to exciting business and leisure
destinations in Europe and the Middle East,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker. “Arriving in Auckland on Waitangi Day, and
achieving the title of world’s longest flight for the return
record-breaking service, which covers a distance of 14,535
kilometres and lasts 17 hours and 30 minutes, makes this an even
more momentous occasion for Qatar Airways and provides another
accomplishment to celebrate in this our 20th year flying the flag
internationally for Qatar.”
His Excellency Jeremy Clarke-Watson, New Zealand
Ambassador to the State of Qatar, said, “We look forward to
welcoming more Qatari and GCC nationals to New Zealand, taking
advantage of New Zealand’s 90-day tourist visitor visa on arrival
for GCC citizens. We also look forward to working with Qatar
Airways and New Zealand exporters to maximise the potential of the
direct service’s freight capacity, which opens up a whole new
market for our exporters particularly in fresh food and beverage.”
