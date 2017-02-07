Qatar Airways Launches Direct Flights to Auckland, New Zealand

Qatar Airways launched the world’s longest commercial flight on Monday.

The flight to Auckland on the North Island of New Zealand, takes 17 hours and 30 minutes and covers a distance of 14,535 kilometres.

“The launch of our new service to Auckland is an important milestone for Qatar Airways as we expand both in the region and globally across our network providing more options and better connections to exciting business and leisure destinations in Europe and the Middle East,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker. “Arriving in Auckland on Waitangi Day, and achieving the title of world’s longest flight for the return record-breaking service, which covers a distance of 14,535 kilometres and lasts 17 hours and 30 minutes, makes this an even more momentous occasion for Qatar Airways and provides another accomplishment to celebrate in this our 20th year flying the flag internationally for Qatar.”

His Excellency Jeremy Clarke-Watson, New Zealand Ambassador to the State of Qatar, said, “We look forward to welcoming more Qatari and GCC nationals to New Zealand, taking advantage of New Zealand’s 90-day tourist visitor visa on arrival for GCC citizens. We also look forward to working with Qatar Airways and New Zealand exporters to maximise the potential of the direct service’s freight capacity, which opens up a whole new market for our exporters particularly in fresh food and beverage.”

