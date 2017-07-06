TravelNewsAsia.com
British & Irish Lions Unchanged for 3rd Test at Eden Park

The British & Irish Lions have named an unchanged starting line-up and bench for the 3rd Test at Eden Park on Saturday.

 Sam Warburton will again lead the 23 who secured victory in the 2nd Test in Wellington.

 It is the first time since 1993 that the Lions have kept the same XV for consecutive Tests.

 "We felt we should reward the players for the result and the courage that they showed in coming from behind from 18-9 down, digging themselves out of a hole and then finishing strongly in that last 10 to 15 minutes," said Head Coach Warren Gatland. "There are some players who are pretty disappointed not to be selected and I understand that. It is what you would expect from competitive top athletes, they back themselves. But we have stressed all along that this is not all about the 23 players but about everyone in the squad - they have put their disappointment behind them and are helping the match day squad prepare the best they can for the Test match."

British & Irish Lions v New Zealand, 3rd Test (Saturday, 8 July at 19:35 NZST, 08:35 BST)

Lions: Liam Williams (Wales); Anthony Watson (England), Jonathan Davies (Wales), Owen Farrell (England), Elliot Daly (England); Johnny Sexton (Ireland), Conor Murray (Ireland); Mako Vunipola (England), Jamie George (England) Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Maro Itoje (England), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales) Sam Warburton (captain, Wales), Sean O'Brien (Ireland), Taulupe Faletau (Wales).

Replacements: Ken Owens (Wales), Jack McGrath (Ireland), Kyle Sinckler (England), Courtney Lawes (England), CJ Stander (Ireland), Rhys Webb (Wales), Ben Te'o (England), Jack Nowell (England).

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett; Israel Dagg, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape, Julian Savea; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Jerome Kaino, Sam Cane, Kieran Read.

Replacements: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Aaron Cruden, Malakai Fekitoa. 

"We are all aware of how big this game is and we are expecting a backlash from the All Blacks. But the pleasing thing about the 2nd Test is just how strong we were in the last 10 or 15 minutes, in terms of energy and enthusiasm so we still feel there is another level in us. This is a huge chance for this group of players to show their abilities and reap the benefits of the work everyone has put in. It is their chance to make Lions history," Gatland added.

