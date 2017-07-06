British & Irish Lions Unchanged for 3rd Test at Eden Park

|
The British & Irish Lions have named an
unchanged starting line-up and bench for the 3rd Test at Eden Park
on Saturday.
Sam Warburton will again lead the 23 who
secured victory in the 2nd Test in Wellington.
It is the first time
since 1993 that the Lions have kept the same XV for consecutive
Tests.
"We felt we should reward the players for
the result and the courage that they showed in coming from behind
from 18-9 down, digging themselves out of a hole and then
finishing strongly in that last 10 to 15 minutes," said Head Coach Warren Gatland. "There are some players who are pretty disappointed not to be selected
and I understand that. It is what you would expect from
competitive top athletes, they back themselves. But we have
stressed all along that this is not all about the 23 players but
about everyone in the squad - they have put their disappointment
behind them and are helping the match day squad prepare the best
they can for the Test match."
British & Irish
Lions v New Zealand, 3rd Test (Saturday, 8 July at 19:35 NZST,
08:35 BST)
Lions: Liam
Williams (Wales); Anthony Watson (England), Jonathan Davies
(Wales), Owen Farrell (England), Elliot Daly (England); Johnny
Sexton (Ireland), Conor Murray (Ireland); Mako Vunipola (England),
Jamie George (England) Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Maro Itoje
(England), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales) Sam Warburton (captain, Wales),
Sean O'Brien (Ireland), Taulupe Faletau (Wales).
Replacements: Ken Owens (Wales), Jack McGrath
(Ireland), Kyle Sinckler (England), Courtney Lawes (England), CJ
Stander (Ireland), Rhys Webb (Wales), Ben Te'o (England), Jack
Nowell (England).
New Zealand:
Jordie Barrett; Israel Dagg, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape,
Julian Savea; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Codie
Taylor, Owen Franks, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Jerome Kaino,
Sam Cane, Kieran Read.
Replacements: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett,
Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Aaron
Cruden, Malakai Fekitoa.
"We are all aware of how big
this game is and we are expecting a backlash from the All Blacks.
But the pleasing thing about the 2nd Test is just how strong we
were in the last 10 or 15 minutes, in terms of energy and
enthusiasm so we still feel there is another level in us. This is a huge chance for this group of players to show their
abilities and reap the benefits of the work everyone has put in.
It is their chance to make Lions history," Gatland added.
See also:
Pictures from the 2013 British & Irish Lions Tour in Hong Kong.
Rugby pictures:
Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens,
Pictures from 2016 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong
Kong Sevens,
Pictures of Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2015,
Pictures of the Asia Rugby Sevens Olympic Games Qualifier in Hong
Kong,
Pictures of Singha Thailand Sevens 2015,
Pictures from the 2013 British & Irish Lions Tour in Hong Kong,
Pictures of Hong Kong Sevens 2014,
Pictures of Hong Kong Sevens 2013,
Pictures
of Chartis Cup 2012 and
Pictures of
Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2012.
See other recent
news regarding:
Lions,
Rugby.