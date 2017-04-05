Sabre Travel Network Appoints Rakesh Narayanan as Vice President of Supplier Commerce - Asia Pacific

|
Sabre Travel Network has appointed Rakesh Narayanan
as Vice President of
Supplier Commerce - Asia Pacific.
Reporting to Sabre Travel Network senior vice president of airline commerce, Chris
Wilding, Narayanan will lead commercial activities serving Sabre’s Asia Pacific airline customers.
Narayanan (pictured) was most recently regional director for
Sabre Airline Solutions in South East Asia and the Indian
Sub-Continent with responsibility for sales and account
management. Prior to that he held various global management,
business development and consulting positions.
“Rakesh will
oversee Sabre Travel Network’s airline relationships in the
region, ensuring we continue to meet airlines evolving distribution and e-commerce needs as they connect with thousands
of travel agents, travel management companies and corporate travel
departments through our global travel marketplace. This will
include working closely with our global product and technology teams to continue delivering new approaches and strategic
solutions that drive higher revenues for airlines in the region,” commented Wilding. “Rakesh brings a wealth of
knowledge about the airline industry to his new role. During his
20 year career at Sabre he has worked with many airlines to
improve their operational performance and optimise their
strategies to grow revenue and profitability.”
Narayanan has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electrical
Engineering from the University of Calicut in Kerala, India. He
also holds a Master of Management Information Systems and a Master
of Business Administration from the University of Texas, Arlington.
Narayanan is based in
Singapore at Sabre’s Asia Pacific regional headquarters.
