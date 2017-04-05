Sabre Travel Network Appoints Rakesh Narayanan as Vice President of Supplier Commerce - Asia Pacific

Sabre Travel Network has appointed Rakesh Narayanan as Vice President of Supplier Commerce - Asia Pacific.

Reporting to Sabre Travel Network senior vice president of airline commerce, Chris Wilding, Narayanan will lead commercial activities serving Sabre’s Asia Pacific airline customers.

Narayanan (pictured) was most recently regional director for Sabre Airline Solutions in South East Asia and the Indian Sub-Continent with responsibility for sales and account management. Prior to that he held various global management, business development and consulting positions.

“Rakesh will oversee Sabre Travel Network’s airline relationships in the region, ensuring we continue to meet airlines evolving distribution and e-commerce needs as they connect with thousands of travel agents, travel management companies and corporate travel departments through our global travel marketplace. This will include working closely with our global product and technology teams to continue delivering new approaches and strategic solutions that drive higher revenues for airlines in the region,” commented Wilding. “Rakesh brings a wealth of knowledge about the airline industry to his new role. During his 20 year career at Sabre he has worked with many airlines to improve their operational performance and optimise their strategies to grow revenue and profitability.”

Narayanan has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Calicut in Kerala, India. He also holds a Master of Management Information Systems and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas, Arlington.

Narayanan is based in Singapore at Sabre’s Asia Pacific regional headquarters.

