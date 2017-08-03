Fiji Airways and Hong Kong Airlines Sign Codeshare Agreement

|
Hong Kong Airlines has signed a codeshare
agreement with Fiji Airways.
Under the agreement, Hong Kong Airlines’ “HX”
code will be placed on Fiji Airways’ flights between Hong Kong and
Nadi (Fiji), as well as Nadi and Auckland.
Fiji
Airways will put its “FJ” code on Hong Kong Airlines’ flights
between Hong Kong and Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka.
Mr Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer, Hong
Kong Airlines said, “The commencement of our partnership with Fiji
Airways is good news for passengers of both airlines. Our
passengers now have a new choice to enjoy the white sandy beaches
and aesthetically pleasing islands of Fiji under an all-year-round
sunny weather. Meanwhile, we are excited to welcome more new
friends from Fiji onboard Hong Kong Airlines’ flight to explore
the bustling contemporary city of Hong Kong which embodies the
unique east-meets-west culture.”
Fiji Airways onboard service features Asian menus and
Mandarin and Cantonese interpreters are available on every flight
between Hong Kong and Nadi.
Flight tickets between Hong Kong and Nadi, as
well as Nadi and Auckland under the codeshare agreement can now be
purchased via travel agents or through both airlines’ sales
offices and call centres.
The sale of flight
tickets between Hong Kong and Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka will
commerce in late August.
Mr. Andre Viljoen, Managing Director and CEO,
Fiji Airways, said, “We’re delighted to have an excellent
partner, Hong Kong Airlines, to help expand our footprint in
Northeast Asia. This is a key part of our growth and presence in
the region, and the three destinations are welcome additions to
our network. The arrangement will allow through check-in of
customers and their luggage all the way to their final
destinations, offering convenient transit options in Hong Kong and Nadi. We look forward to welcoming more Asian travelers to our
home, Fiji, one of the world’s most sought after tourist
destinations.”
Details of the codeshare flights between Hong
Kong Airlines and Fiji Airways (click to enlarge):
