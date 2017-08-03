Fiji Airways and Hong Kong Airlines Sign Codeshare Agreement

Hong Kong Airlines has signed a codeshare agreement with Fiji Airways.

Under the agreement, Hong Kong Airlines’ “HX” code will be placed on Fiji Airways’ flights between Hong Kong and Nadi (Fiji), as well as Nadi and Auckland.

Fiji Airways will put its “FJ” code on Hong Kong Airlines’ flights between Hong Kong and Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka.

Mr Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer, Hong Kong Airlines said, “The commencement of our partnership with Fiji Airways is good news for passengers of both airlines. Our passengers now have a new choice to enjoy the white sandy beaches and aesthetically pleasing islands of Fiji under an all-year-round sunny weather. Meanwhile, we are excited to welcome more new friends from Fiji onboard Hong Kong Airlines’ flight to explore the bustling contemporary city of Hong Kong which embodies the unique east-meets-west culture.”

Fiji Airways onboard service features Asian menus and Mandarin and Cantonese interpreters are available on every flight between Hong Kong and Nadi.

Flight tickets between Hong Kong and Nadi, as well as Nadi and Auckland under the codeshare agreement can now be purchased via travel agents or through both airlines’ sales offices and call centres.

The sale of flight tickets between Hong Kong and Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka will commerce in late August.

Mr. Andre Viljoen, Managing Director and CEO, Fiji Airways, said, “We’re delighted to have an excellent partner, Hong Kong Airlines, to help expand our footprint in Northeast Asia. This is a key part of our growth and presence in the region, and the three destinations are welcome additions to our network. The arrangement will allow through check-in of customers and their luggage all the way to their final destinations, offering convenient transit options in Hong Kong and Nadi. We look forward to welcoming more Asian travelers to our home, Fiji, one of the world’s most sought after tourist destinations.”

Details of the codeshare flights between Hong Kong Airlines and Fiji Airways (click to enlarge):

