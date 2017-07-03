Sabre Launches New FareNabber API at TTX 2017 in Las Vegas

Sabre launched its new FareNabber API its TTX innovation conference in Las Vegas last week.

FareNabber gives developers, OTAs and agents the ability to display flight listings faster while enabling more bookings by automatically searching and identifying flight options based on customer preference.

Travelers can be notified of preferred flights by selecting their preferences including:

· Origin and destination;

· Number of passengers;

· Date flexibility, including days of the week;

· Departure time or arrival time window;

· Preferred airlines; and

· Maximum acceptable fare per person.

“Today, the traveler is at the center of our ecosystem, and the perfect flight is at the core of the travel experience,” said Wade Jones, president of Sabre Travel Network. “FareNabber empowers the world’s leading OTAs, developers and travel companies to take air fare shopping to the next level through the combined power of data and technology.”

For more on FareNabber and other Sabre technology click here.

Videos from/about Sabre include: Sabre Airline Solutions - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Dasha Kuksenko, Philippine Airlines First to Use Sabre's AirVision Commercial Analytics. Exclusive HD videos (9) from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) APAC 2016 including interviews with: Wade Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Sabre Travel Network, Roshan Mendis, Senior Vice President - Sabre Asia Pacific, Anupam Bokil, Vice President of Product and Technology - Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific, John Samuel, Senior Vice President of Design at Sabre, Alex Tang, CEO of XCOR Space Expeditions Asia and MD of JW Marriott Hotel Beijing and The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing as well as Three Presentations from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) 2016 in Beijing and Brief Introduction to Sabre Airline Solutions by Greg Gilchrist. Plus we have many more: HD Videos.

See other recent news regarding: Sabre, TTX.