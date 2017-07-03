Sabre Launches New FareNabber API at TTX 2017
in Las Vegas
Sabre launched its new FareNabber API its TTX
innovation conference
in Las Vegas last week.
FareNabber gives developers, OTAs and agents the ability to display flight listings faster
while enabling more bookings by automatically searching and
identifying flight options based on customer preference.
Travelers can be notified of preferred flights by
selecting their preferences including:
· Origin and
destination; · Number of passengers; · Date
flexibility, including days of the week; · Departure time or
arrival time window; · Preferred airlines; and · Maximum
acceptable fare per person.
“Today, the traveler is
at the center of our ecosystem, and the perfect flight is at the
core of the travel experience,” said
Wade Jones, president of
Sabre Travel Network. “FareNabber empowers the world’s leading
OTAs, developers and travel companies to take air fare shopping to
the next level through the combined power of data and technology.”
For more on FareNabber and other Sabre
technology
click here.