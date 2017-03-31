Sabre Revamps GetThere Travel Management Solution

|
Sabre is taking its GetThere travel management
solution to the next
level with the launch of new mobile experience to
provide business travelers a simple way to book and manage
in-policy travel on the go.
The new consumer-grade and
streamlined user experience gives travellers more self-service options
and delivers an optimal search, shop and book solution whether
on mobile or desktop.
Other new GetThere features
include:
· a simplified and responsive design, fully
optimized for a mobile road-warrior;
· an intuitive booking
workflow powered by Sabre’s technology that is accessible and
consistent on any device – desktop, tablet, and smartphone; and
· Sabre’s air merchandising capabilities to support airlines’
branded fares with existing travel policy.
“Today’s business
traveler wants the convenience of self-service solutions. Our new
traveler-centric design in GetThere puts the user first with new
mobile capabilities and relevant content that’s essential for a
smarter travel program,” said
Wade Jones, interim president of
Sabre Travel Network. “Travel managers and travelers will also
have access to more content and the ability to differentiate
various fare offerings from airlines including branded fares –
helping business travelers get the exact services and features
that they need to be productive.”
With more
airlines tailoring products for business traveler needs,
corporations require an enriched marketplace of negotiated fares,
amenities for a mobile workplace, and customization within the
managed travel program. With the new GetThere, travel managers
have more options to use fare rules to identify Out-of-Policy
fares and control whether certain flights are displayed within the
search results. Business travelers have access to the full breadth
of available fares offered by the carrier, beyond lowest air fare,
at the touch of their fingers. This combination of enhanced
features can increase adoption, in-compliance online bookings and
reduce travel costs for corporations.
Visa, a
recent adopter of GetThere as their preferred online booking tool,
generated the company’s highest adoption rate and bookings in
compliance. The company switched to Sabre’s corporate booking tool
to empower employee business travelers with an efficient
self-service solution and optimize cost control when it comes to
procurement and negotiated fares and rates from suppliers.
“The collaboration and relationship you build really
is key. That’s what set GetThere apart from their competitors. I
felt they had the knowledge needed and spoke my language as far as
travel industry best practices and employee behavior,” said
Caroline Boggess, senior director of Global Travel for Visa.
Prior to implementing GetThere, Visa had a very low
adoption rate, hovering around 17% companywide. As an
immediate result, online adoption increased to 70% within
the first week of the GetThere launch.
