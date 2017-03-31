TravelNewsAsia.com
Sabre Revamps GetThere Travel Management Solution

Sabre is taking its GetThere travel management solution to the next level with the launch of new mobile experience to provide business travelers a simple way to book and manage in-policy travel on the go.

The new consumer-grade and streamlined user experience gives travellers more self-service options and delivers an optimal search, shop and book solution whether on mobile or desktop.

Other new GetThere features include:

· a simplified and responsive design, fully optimized for a mobile road-warrior;

· an intuitive booking workflow powered by Sabre’s technology that is accessible and consistent on any device – desktop, tablet, and smartphone; and

· Sabre’s air merchandising capabilities to support airlines’ branded fares with existing travel policy.

Sabre has upgraded its GetThere travel management solution

“Today’s business traveler wants the convenience of self-service solutions. Our new traveler-centric design in GetThere puts the user first with new mobile capabilities and relevant content that’s essential for a smarter travel program,” said Wade Jones, interim president of Sabre Travel Network. “Travel managers and travelers will also have access to more content and the ability to differentiate various fare offerings from airlines including branded fares – helping business travelers get the exact services and features that they need to be productive.”

With more airlines tailoring products for business traveler needs, corporations require an enriched marketplace of negotiated fares, amenities for a mobile workplace, and customization within the managed travel program. With the new GetThere, travel managers have more options to use fare rules to identify Out-of-Policy fares and control whether certain flights are displayed within the search results. Business travelers have access to the full breadth of available fares offered by the carrier, beyond lowest air fare, at the touch of their fingers. This combination of enhanced features can increase adoption, in-compliance online bookings and reduce travel costs for corporations.

Visa, a recent adopter of GetThere as their preferred online booking tool, generated the company’s highest adoption rate and bookings in compliance. The company switched to Sabre’s corporate booking tool to empower employee business travelers with an efficient self-service solution and optimize cost control when it comes to procurement and negotiated fares and rates from suppliers.

“The collaboration and relationship you build really is key. That’s what set GetThere apart from their competitors. I felt they had the knowledge needed and spoke my language as far as travel industry best practices and employee behavior,” said Caroline Boggess, senior director of Global Travel for Visa.

Prior to implementing GetThere, Visa had a very low adoption rate, hovering around 17% companywide. As an immediate result, online adoption increased to 70% within the first week of the GetThere launch. 

