The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo - HD Video Interview
with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager
[HD video and podcast]
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General
Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan &
Korea.
In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The
Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs
to tell us more about the property.
We discuss the hotel's 10th
anniversary, the renovations and what is still left to do, the spa
and F&B outlets, as well as what problems the hotel faces in
finding and retaining the right ladies and gentlemen to work at the
hotel.
Mr. Rolfs tells us what the Rugby World Cup 2019 and
Olympics 2020 mean for the hotel and the city, which markets are
staying at the hotel and how this year's ADR and RevPAR compares
to last year's.
We also discuss Ritz-Carlton's expansion plans for
Japan plus much, much more in the interview below.
