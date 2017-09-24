The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo - HD Video Interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager

[HD video and podcast] Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea.

In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.

We discuss the hotel's 10th anniversary, the renovations and what is still left to do, the spa and F&B outlets, as well as what problems the hotel faces in finding and retaining the right ladies and gentlemen to work at the hotel.

Mr. Rolfs tells us what the Rugby World Cup 2019 and Olympics 2020 mean for the hotel and the city, which markets are staying at the hotel and how this year's ADR and RevPAR compares to last year's.

We also discuss Ritz-Carlton's expansion plans for Japan plus much, much more in the interview below.

The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo - HD Video Interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs

