CityJet Orders Six Bombardier CRJ900 Aircraft

Dublin-based regional carrier, CityJet has
signed a conditional purchase agreement with Bombardier for six
CRJ900 aircraft and has also taken options on an additional four
aircraft.
This purchase agreement is expected to go
firm on 31 January 2017.
Upon delivery, the aircraft will operate
wet lease services on behalf of Scandinavian Airlines (SAS).
Based on the list price of the CRJ900 aircraft,
the conditional order is valued at approximately US $280
million and could increase to US$ 467 million, should CityJet
exercise all its options.
“CityJet has become one of our
largest European CRJ900 aircraft advocates in a short period of
time and we are delighted that they continue to put their
confidence in Bombardier and its products,” said Ryan DeBrusk,
Vice President, Sales, Europe, Russia & Commonwealth of
Independent States, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The CRJ900
aircraft is ideally suited to growing markets across Europe and is
creating excellent value for a wide variety of operators with its
superior performance, economics and enhanced cabin amenities.”
CityJet currently owns a fleet of eight CRJ900 aircraft which are
on wet lease service with SAS. The airline will also take delivery
of four new CRJ900 aircraft in early 2017, bringing CityJet’s owned
fleet of CRJ900 aircraft to twelve.
As part of its acquisition of Cimber A/S, a regional airline in Denmark and a former wholly
owned subsidiary of SAS, CityJet will operate Cimber’s fleet of 11
CRJ900 aircraft also on wet lease service with SAS. These aircraft
will be replaced by up to 10 additional CRJ900 aircraft just
ordered.
“The reputable, modern CRJ900 aircraft offers great passenger
comfort while maintaining cost effectiveness and operational
flexibility; both important factors in our business model,” said
Pat Byrne, Executive Chairman, CityJet. “We have been very satisfied with the performance of the CRJ900 regional jets which
have proven themselves to be the ideal and most efficient aircraft for our contract flying with Scandinavian Airlines.”
