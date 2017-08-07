TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 26 July 2017
Sabre Hospitality Solutions Appoints Clinton Anderson as President

Clinton Anderson has been appointed President of Sabre Hospitality Solutions, effective 7 August 2017.

 Clinton will succeed Alex Alt who has accepted an executive position at another company.

“Clinton has demonstrated his tremendous value and executive skills leading initiatives and taking on strategic projects across the company over the past three years, working effectively with customers and employees alike,” said Sean Menke, Sabre’s president and CEO. “Having someone of Clinton’s caliber already on the Sabre team allows a seamless transition as he steps into this new role and builds upon the outstanding organization and opportunities that Alex has created during the past five years he’s been at Sabre. Sabre has identified the hospitality sector as a key engine of growth and Alex has also positioned the company for tremendous opportunities.”

Clinton Anderson

Anderson joined Sabre in 2014, and he currently serves as senior vice president of strategy where he has been instrumental in key product, technology, business and investment strategy initiatives.

 Prior to joining Sabre, he co-founded Emerson/Anderson, a private investment fund focused on small cap businesses. He was also a partner at Bain and Company where he served as a leader of consumer products and performance improvement practices and led consulting engagements across many industries to drive profitable growth, operational efficiency and strategic differentiation.

“Growing the Sabre hospitality business and taking advantage of the technology opportunities in the sector has been a key focus in building Sabre’s business strategy,” said Anderson. “We have leading technology solutions and intend to continue to build a portfolio that will allow us to scale and work with hotel operators of all sizes and across the globe. Alex should feel very proud of what he has accomplished, and I welcome the chance to take the reins and continue to drive Sabre’s hospitality business to even more success.”

