Sabre Hospitality Solutions Appoints Clinton Anderson as President

Clinton Anderson has been appointed President of
Sabre Hospitality Solutions, effective 7 August 2017.
Clinton will succeed Alex Alt who has
accepted an executive position at another company.
“Clinton has demonstrated his tremendous value
and executive skills leading initiatives and taking on strategic
projects across the company over the past three years, working
effectively with customers and employees alike,” said Sean Menke,
Sabre’s president and CEO. “Having someone of Clinton’s caliber
already on the Sabre team allows a seamless transition as he steps
into this new role and builds upon the outstanding organization
and opportunities that Alex has created during the past five years
he’s been at Sabre. Sabre has identified the hospitality sector as
a key engine of growth and Alex has also positioned the company
for tremendous opportunities.”
Anderson joined
Sabre in 2014, and he currently serves as senior vice president of
strategy where he has been instrumental in key product,
technology, business and investment strategy initiatives.
Prior to
joining Sabre, he co-founded Emerson/Anderson, a private
investment fund focused on small cap businesses. He was also a
partner at Bain and Company where he served as a leader of
consumer products and performance improvement practices and led
consulting engagements across many industries to drive profitable
growth, operational efficiency and strategic differentiation.
“Growing the Sabre hospitality business and taking
advantage of the technology opportunities in the sector has been a
key focus in building Sabre’s business strategy,” said Anderson.
“We have leading technology solutions and intend to continue to
build a portfolio that will allow us to scale and work with hotel
operators of all sizes and across the globe. Alex should feel very
proud of what he has accomplished, and I welcome the chance to
take the reins and continue to drive Sabre’s hospitality business
to even more success.”
