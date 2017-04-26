Air Astana to Increase Flights to Key Destinations in Summer Schedule

Air Astana has increased flights to a number of key destinations in its summer schedule.

The new schedule sees service frequencies from Astana increase to Beijing (4) and Urumqi (6), China, Istanbul, Turkey (4), London, UK (5), Novosibirsk, Russia (7), Omsk, Russia (5), Tashkent, Uzbekistan (3), St Petersburg, Russia (7), Tbilisi, Georgia (4), and Yekaterinburg, Russia (7).

In addition, Air Astana will be resuming a service from Astana to Kiev, Ukraine on 2nd June 2017.

Transfer traffic currently accounts for 10% of Air Astana’s business, but this is forecast to double in the next few years. Strong focus is now being placed on transfer traffic growth at Astana Airport, which will officially open a new terminal in summer 2017 and more than doubles existing capacity to eight million passengers per year.

The opening of the new terminal will strengthen Astana Airport’s position as a leading hub for Central Asia, with its catchment area covering 250 million people in Central Asia, CIS and southern Russia. Air Astana currently offers around 400 flights per week from and to Astana.

“Air Astana is delighted to announce a major expansion of services from Astana this summer, with much improved network connectivity between destinations in Asia, Central Asia, Caucasus, China, Europe and Russia,” said Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana. “Our passengers will travel smoothly through the new international terminal at Astana Airport, which is opening in time for the influx of visitors to Astana EXPO 2017.”

