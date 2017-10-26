Air New Zealand to Operate Boeing 787-9
Dreamliner on Auckland - Adelaide Route
Air New Zealand is to operates its new Boeing
787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the Auckland – Adelaide route from
October 2017.
The introduction of the state of the art
aircraft will see the airline increase capacity between Auckland
and Adelaide by up to 23% over the peak season (26 October 2017 –
25 March 2018).
It will also allow the airline offer Business
Premier and Premium Economy on this route for the first time.
Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer, Cam
Wallace, said, "We're looking forward to introducing the
Dreamliner on the Adelaide route. This change is really going to
enhance the experience we offer our customers travelling between
New Zealand and South Australia with more choice about when and
how they fly."
These changes complement
the investment Air New Zealand has been making on the ground where
the airline recently became the first to offer self-service kiosks
at Adelaide Airport, improving the check-in experience for
customers.