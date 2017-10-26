Air New Zealand to Operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on Auckland - Adelaide Route

Air New Zealand is to operates its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the Auckland – Adelaide route from October 2017.

The introduction of the state of the art aircraft will see the airline increase capacity between Auckland and Adelaide by up to 23% over the peak season (26 October 2017 – 25 March 2018).

It will also allow the airline offer Business Premier and Premium Economy on this route for the first time.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer, Cam Wallace, said, "We're looking forward to introducing the Dreamliner on the Adelaide route. This change is really going to enhance the experience we offer our customers travelling between New Zealand and South Australia with more choice about when and how they fly."

These changes complement the investment Air New Zealand has been making on the ground where the airline recently became the first to offer self-service kiosks at Adelaide Airport, improving the check-in experience for customers.

