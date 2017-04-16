Tickets for HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens Now Available on StubHub

Tickets for the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s on 15 and 16 April 2017 can now be purchased on StubHub.

StubHub has ticketing portals that support 36 currencies and can be accessed in more than 20 languages. Purchased tickets are then emailed directly to the buyer.

“StubHub is committed to connecting people to inspiring live experiences wherever they are, whenever they want,” said Mr Javier Corbacho, head of business development for StubHub Asia-Pacific. “Through our partnership with HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s we will enable the buying and selling of tickets in a safe and secure way that makes it possible for fans in Singapore to witness one of the fastest growing sports in the world.”

The HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s has also launched a lucky-draw with seven prizes on offer. Every ticket buyer has a chance to win prizes that include a customised Harley-Davidson Roadster, holiday air-tickets to Fiji and back, luxury hotel stay at the official hotel during the tournament weekend and ticket upgrades.

Mr Low Teo Ping, Chairman of Rugby Singapore said, “Our HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s tournament isn’t just about the rugby,” added Low. “It’s an always on entertainment package that has great music, epic rugby and mega fun over two amazing days at the National Stadium. And a fortunate few fans could be in seventh heaven with our seven, sensational lucky-draw prizes.”

