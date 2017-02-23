Sabre and Egencia Unveil Tips to Keep Business Travelers Satisfied

Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, and Egencia, the business travel company of Expedia, have released analysis and recommendations on ways companies can support their road warrior employees with a focus on the most valued perks and travel policies, captured in a joint whitepaper titled, “The Year of the Business Traveler: Four keys to utilising data to support road warriors in 2017”.

Based on analysis of Sabre’s global air, hotel and ancillary booking data, companies have the opportunity to increase traveler satisfaction in several areas, especially for road warriors. Life as a business traveler isn’t always easy. By heeding some of the tips from Egencia and Sabre, collected from data insights in traveler booking behavior and suppliers’ service, businesses can simplify the experience for all frequent travelers with fairly minor updates to their program.

“Data is defining a new era of travel management today. Smart businesses can leverage travel insights in more creative ways to strengthen corporate programs, while making trips more productive and travelers more satisfied. Companies used to focus on compliance. With the data we have today, the strategic approach is simplifying the travel experience by putting the business traveler first,” said Wade Jones, interim president of Sabre Travel Network (pictured).

Rob Greyber, president of Egencia, said, “Business travel is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 20201. Historically, as spend increases, companies increase their travel policy constraints. Egencia helps clients drive compliance without mandates, without constraints. We do this by focusing on the business traveler, by offering solutions that guide efficient decisions without sacrificing choice.”

With an increased emphasis on ensuring business traveler satisfaction, the whitepaper outlines advice for corporate travel managers on balancing this need with an eye on driving costs down and compliance up.

Tips to Keep Business Travelers Satisfied

Lay the Groundwork: Small changes in travel habits can mean big savings throughout the year - especially when it comes to how far in advance business travelers book. In their recent annual report about the state of the air travel industry, Expedia and Airlines Reporting Corp. found the biggest deals on average air ticket prices can be found 21 days or more in advance.

Prioritise Perks: According to Sabre’s air shopping and merchandising data, the most commonly purchased ancillaries across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are fast-track passes and pre-reserved seat fees. When negotiating with suppliers, companies should include fast-track and seat upgrade fees in their contracts. High-performing road warriors will appreciate the flexibility and convenience these incentives provide.

Minimise Disruptions: According to Sabre’s flight and airport data, Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Sao Paulo Congonhas International Airport (CGH), and London Heathrow International Airport (LHR) are some of the most heavily traveled airports by business travelers. They also tend to have more delays. Companies can help business travelers minimise the downside of delays by underwriting a global lounge program membership.

Simplify Booking and Travel Management Process: About 80% of global business travelers prefer to self-book travel, including road warriors who want to use self-service technology to manage their trips. There is an opportunity for travel managers to incorporate travel apps into their policies and encourage travelers to download apps from their travel management company and preferred providers.

Data from Sabre shows that a few simple steps can help employees find the right mix of productivity and happiness. These are incremental, cost-conscious changes businesses can implement without blowing budgets. By incorporating travel perks and ancillaries within their travel program, companies can introduce additional cost-saving measures to offset the investment. Businesses can also realise additional cost savings through increased visibility and control of business travel within the organisation.

Videos from/about Sabre include: Sabre Airline Solutions - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Dasha Kuksenko, Philippine Airlines First to Use Sabre's AirVision Commercial Analytics. Exclusive HD videos (9) from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) APAC 2016 including interviews with: Wade Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Sabre Travel Network, Roshan Mendis, Senior Vice President - Sabre Asia Pacific, Anupam Bokil, Vice President of Product and Technology - Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific, John Samuel, Senior Vice President of Design at Sabre, Alex Tang, CEO of XCOR Space Expeditions Asia and MD of JW Marriott Hotel Beijing and The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing as well as Three Presentations from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) 2016 in Beijing and Brief Introduction to Sabre Airline Solutions by Greg Gilchrist. Plus we have many more: HD Videos.

See other recent news regarding: Sabre, Egencia, Solutions, Technology.