Sabre and Egencia Unveil Tips to Keep Business Travelers Satisfied

|
Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global
travel industry, and Egencia, the business travel company of Expedia,
have released
analysis and recommendations on ways companies can support their
road warrior employees with a focus on the most valued perks and
travel policies, captured in a joint whitepaper titled, “The Year
of the Business Traveler: Four keys to utilising data to support
road warriors in 2017”.
Based on analysis of Sabre’s global air, hotel and
ancillary booking data, companies have the opportunity to increase
traveler satisfaction in several areas, especially for road
warriors. Life as a business traveler isn’t always easy. By
heeding some of the tips from Egencia and Sabre, collected from
data insights in traveler booking behavior and suppliers’ service,
businesses can simplify the experience for all frequent travelers
with fairly minor updates to their program.
“Data is
defining a new era of travel management today. Smart businesses
can leverage travel insights in more creative ways to strengthen
corporate programs, while making trips more productive and
travelers more satisfied. Companies used to focus on compliance.
With the data we have today, the strategic approach is simplifying
the travel experience by putting the business traveler first,”
said
Wade Jones, interim president of Sabre Travel Network
(pictured).
Rob Greyber, president
of Egencia, said, “Business travel is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 20201.
Historically, as spend increases, companies increase their travel
policy constraints. Egencia helps clients drive compliance without
mandates, without constraints. We do this by focusing on the
business traveler, by offering solutions that guide efficient
decisions without sacrificing choice.”
With an increased emphasis on ensuring business
traveler satisfaction, the whitepaper outlines advice for
corporate travel managers
on balancing this need with an eye on driving costs down and
compliance up.
Tips to Keep Business Travelers Satisfied
Lay the Groundwork: Small changes in travel habits can
mean big savings throughout the year - especially when it comes to
how far in advance business travelers book. In their recent annual
report about the state of the air travel industry, Expedia and
Airlines Reporting Corp. found the biggest deals on average air
ticket prices can be found 21 days or more in advance.
Prioritise Perks: According to Sabre’s air shopping and
merchandising data, the most commonly purchased ancillaries across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are
fast-track passes and pre-reserved seat fees. When negotiating
with suppliers, companies should include fast-track and seat
upgrade fees in their contracts. High-performing road warriors
will appreciate the flexibility and convenience these incentives
provide.
Minimise Disruptions: According to
Sabre’s flight and airport data, Chicago O’Hare International
Airport (ORD), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), John F. Kennedy
International Airport (JFK), Sao Paulo Congonhas International
Airport (CGH), and London Heathrow International Airport (LHR) are
some of the most heavily traveled airports by business travelers.
They also tend to have more delays. Companies can help business
travelers minimise the downside of delays by underwriting a global
lounge program membership.
Simplify Booking
and Travel Management Process: About 80% of global
business travelers prefer to self-book travel, including road
warriors who want to use self-service technology to manage their
trips. There is an opportunity for travel managers to incorporate
travel apps into their policies and encourage travelers to
download apps from their travel management company and preferred
providers.
Data from
Sabre shows that a few simple steps can help employees find the
right mix of productivity and happiness. These are incremental,
cost-conscious changes businesses can implement without blowing
budgets. By incorporating travel perks and ancillaries within
their travel program, companies can introduce additional
cost-saving measures to offset the investment. Businesses can also
realise additional cost savings through increased visibility and
control of business travel within the organisation.
