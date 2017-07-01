Roshan Mendis Moving to London as Sabre’s SVP Travel Network EMEA / APAC

|
Sabre has appointed
Roshan Mendis as
Senior Vice President of its global distribution
system (GDS) and corporate travel business in Europe, the Middle
East and Africa effective 1 July 2017.
In the
new pan-regional leadership capacity, Mendis will expand his
current responsibilities in Asia Pacific and will now lead
commercial operations and business development across the EMEA and
APAC markets.
He will be based in London and be responsible for
customer engagement across agency, corporate and online customer
segments.
“Roshan has demonstrated successful results in
expanding our GDS and corporate travel business in the fast-paced
APAC region through a healthy combination of organic growth and
new customers,” said
Wade Jones, interim president of Sabre Travel Network. “Roshan’s leadership will help our teams to better serve
our customers and partners more efficiently, while continuing to grow in the two regions.”
Mendis (pictured) has led growing businesses
in the travel agency and online space at Sabre for more than 20
years and was instrumental in he company’s acquisition and
successful integration of Singapore-based Abacus GDS in 2015.
He
will report directly to Alfred de Cárdenas, Sabre Travel Network’s
Chief Commercial Officer.
Prior to his current role, Mendis
served as president of Travelocity and Zuji, both consumer-facing
brands that were part of the Sabre portfolio.
He will relocate
from Singapore to London in July.
