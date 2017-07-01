Roshan Mendis Moving to London as Sabre’s SVP Travel Network EMEA / APAC

Sabre has appointed Roshan Mendis as Senior Vice President of its global distribution system (GDS) and corporate travel business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa effective 1 July 2017.

In the new pan-regional leadership capacity, Mendis will expand his current responsibilities in Asia Pacific and will now lead commercial operations and business development across the EMEA and APAC markets.

He will be based in London and be responsible for customer engagement across agency, corporate and online customer segments.

“Roshan has demonstrated successful results in expanding our GDS and corporate travel business in the fast-paced APAC region through a healthy combination of organic growth and new customers,” said Wade Jones, interim president of Sabre Travel Network. “Roshan’s leadership will help our teams to better serve our customers and partners more efficiently, while continuing to grow in the two regions.”

Mendis (pictured) has led growing businesses in the travel agency and online space at Sabre for more than 20 years and was instrumental in he company’s acquisition and successful integration of Singapore-based Abacus GDS in 2015.

He will report directly to Alfred de Cárdenas, Sabre Travel Network’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Prior to his current role, Mendis served as president of Travelocity and Zuji, both consumer-facing brands that were part of the Sabre portfolio.

He will relocate from Singapore to London in July.

Videos from/about Sabre include: Sabre Airline Solutions - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Dasha Kuksenko, Philippine Airlines First to Use Sabre's AirVision Commercial Analytics. Exclusive HD videos (9) from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) APAC 2016 including interviews with: Wade Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Sabre Travel Network, Roshan Mendis, Senior Vice President - Sabre Asia Pacific, Anupam Bokil, Vice President of Product and Technology - Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific, John Samuel, Senior Vice President of Design at Sabre, Alex Tang, CEO of XCOR Space Expeditions Asia and MD of JW Marriott Hotel Beijing and The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing as well as Three Presentations from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) 2016 in Beijing and Brief Introduction to Sabre Airline Solutions by Greg Gilchrist. Plus we have many more: HD Videos.

See other recent news regarding: Sabre, Roshan Mendis, SVP, Senior Vice President, GDS, London.