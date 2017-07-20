Increase in Ticket Prices for 2018 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens

|
The Hong Kong Rugby Union has confirmed that ticket prices for the world-renowned Cathay
Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens will increase for the first time since 2014.
Starting
in 2018, prices will be increased by approximately 8% or HK$50
dollars each day, with a full three-day event package retailing
for $1950, up from $1,800 in 2017.
According to Mr Robbie McRobbie, Chief Executive Officer of the
Hong Kong Rugby Union, the rising costs in hosting the largest
tournament on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series are driving the
increase in ticket prices.
“The costs associated with
hosting not only the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series but also both
the men’s and women’s series qualifiers continue to
rise,” said McRobbie. “As a non-profit making
organization, all of the funds raised from the sevens are recycled
directly into local rugby and particularly into the creation of
new playing facilities. We have an obligation to generate as much
revenue as possible from the tournament to support the growth of
the game in Hong Kong.”
Over the
past decade alone, the Hong Kong Rugby Union has invested over 100
million dollars into developing local sporting grounds, including
its year-round tenancy of facilities at Kings Park and Tin Shui
Wai.
In the past 12 months, HK$16 million has been
invested into refurbishing the fixtures at Tin Shui Wai and
the completion of a new changing block, while the Kings Park
clubhouse is being renovated over the summer.
The
HKRU is also expending significant funds to share the excitement
of the sevens with the wider community, with its free admission
fan zones in Chater Garden and Lee Gardens, attracting more people
in 2017 than the cumulative audience of 120,000 spectators in the
stadium over the tournament weekend.
The 2018
Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens will be held from 6-8 April
2018 at the Hong Kong Stadium. Tickets will go on sale for members
of the Hong Kong public later this year.
