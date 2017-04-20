Warburton to Captain British & Irish Lions for Second Tour

|
Warren Gatland has unveiled the 41 man squad
for the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.
Sam
Warburton of Cardiff Blues and Wales will lead the Lions for a
second consecutive Tour, an honour only ever achieved once before
by Martin Johnson in 1997 and 2001.
Warburton will be supported
by a number of other former Lions with 2 players on their third and 14
on their second tour.
The squad consists of 22 forwards and
19 backs, with Maro Itoje the youngest player at the age of 22.
Gatland said, "Sam is a great player, an outstanding leader and
a winning Lions captain. We believe that Sam's experience and
leadership qualities make him an obvious choice as captain. He has
earned the respect of his peers and coaches through his
resilience, tenacity and hard work.”
On the eve of the
announcement, which took place on Wednesday afternoon, Warburton attended a private dinner with all the
living Lions captains in the Hilton Syon Park.
He said:
"Being in the same room as so many Lions legends was an amazing
experience. I feel humbled and extremely proud to be given the
opportunity to captain the Lions for a second Tour and look
forward to playing the world champions on their own turf with the
best players of the UK and Ireland at my side.”
Backs
Dan
Biggar – Ospreys, Wales
Elliot Daly – Wasps, England
Jonathan Davies – Scarlets, Wales, Lions #778
Owen Farrell –
Saracens, England, Lions #780
Leigh Halfpenny – Toulon, Wales,
Lions #775
Robbie Henshaw – Leinster Rugby, Ireland
Stuart
Hogg – Glasgow Warriors, Scotland, Lions #783
Jonathan Joseph –
Bath Rugby, England
Conor Murray – Munster Rugby, Ireland,
Lions #790
George North – Northampton Saints, Wales, Lions #792
Jack Nowell – Exeter Chiefs, England
Jared Payne – Ulster
Rugby, Ireland
Jonathan Sexton – Leinster Rugby, Ireland, Lions
#791
Tommy Seymour – Glasgow Warriors, Scotland
Ben Te'o –
Worcester Warriors, England
Anthony Watson – Bath Rugby,
England
Rhys Webb – Ospreys, Wales
Liam Williams – Scarlets,
Wales
Ben Youngs – Leicester Tigers, England, Lions #799
Forwards
Rory
Best – Ulster Rugby, Ireland, Lions #793
Dan Cole – Leicester Tigers, England, Lions #794
Taulupe Faletau – Bath Rugby, Wales, Lions #779
Tadhg Furlong –
Leinster Rugby, Ireland
Jamie George – Saracens, England
Iain Henderson – Ulster Rugby, Ireland
Maro Itoje – Saracens,
England
Alun Wyn Jones – Ospreys, Wales, Lions #761
George
Kruis – Saracens, England
Courtney Lawes – Northampton Saints,
England
Joe Marler – Harlequins, England
Jack McGrath –
Leinster Rugby, Ireland
Ross Moriarty - Gloucester Rugby, Wales
Sean O'Brien – Leinster Rugby, Ireland, Lions #796
Peter
O'Mahony – Munster Rugby, Ireland
Ken Owens – Scarlets, Wales
Kyle Sinckler – Harlequins, England
CJ Stander – Munster Rugby,
Ireland
Justin Tipuric – Ospreys, Wales, Lions #786
Mako
Vunipola – Saracens, England, Lions #787
Billy Vunipola –
Saracens, England
Sam Warburton (Captain) – Cardiff Blues,
Wales, Lions #800
