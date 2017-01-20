Emirates Using Sabre’s Merchandising Technology; Signs New GDS Agreement

Sabre is supporting Emirates airline with technology that personalises the travel experience for consumers by enabling them to easily purchase a range of customised fares.

Sabre and Emirates have also signed a new long-term global distribution agreement to make the airline’s fares available to travel agents globally who use Sabre.

“Emirates airline is a brand that invests significantly in differentiating the traveller experience, and personalisation plays a central role in this strategy,” said Dean Bibb, vice president EMEA at Sabre. “The airline’s new range of branded fares offers passengers more choices and greater control over their travel experience, which often means happier travellers and higher satisfaction. Helping our airline customers put travellers at the heart of their operation is a major focus for Sabre and our investment efforts.”

Emirates operates more than 3,600 flights per week to over 150 destinations across six continents.

Using Sabre’s enhanced solution, travel agents can now provide travellers with Emirates’ range of branded fares, which enable passengers to choose fares based on what is most important to them – such as purchasing a budget fare, earning the most air miles or having the greatest degree of flexibility.

