Emirates Using Sabre’s Merchandising Technology; Signs New GDS Agreement

|
Sabre is supporting Emirates airline with
technology that personalises the travel experience for consumers
by enabling them to easily purchase a range of customised fares.
Sabre and Emirates have also signed a new long-term global
distribution agreement to make the airline’s fares available to
travel agents globally who use Sabre.
“Emirates airline is a brand that invests significantly in
differentiating the traveller experience, and personalisation
plays a central role in this strategy,” said Dean Bibb, vice
president EMEA at Sabre. “The airline’s new range of branded fares
offers passengers more choices and greater control over their
travel experience, which often means happier travellers and higher
satisfaction. Helping our airline customers put travellers at the
heart of their operation is a major focus for Sabre and our
investment efforts.”
Emirates operates more than 3,600 flights per week to over 150
destinations across six continents.
Using Sabre’s enhanced solution, travel agents can now
provide travellers with Emirates’ range of branded fares, which
enable passengers to choose fares based on what is most important
to them – such as purchasing a budget fare, earning the most air
miles or having the greatest degree of flexibility.
