Fiji Airways Celebrates HK7s Victory with Fly Like a Fijian Promotion

Fiji clinched their third successive Hong Kong Sevens title earlier this month.

To celebrate, Fiji Airways, a major supporter of the team for years now, is celebrating by offering up to 60% off regular ticket fares.

Tickets under the 'Fly like a Fijian' promotion between Hong Kong and Fiji can be booked until 31 May 2017 for travel between Hong Kong and Nadi for HK$4,800 until 30 June 2017, and HK$5,190 for travel up to 31 December 2017.

The promotions include checked luggage allowance, as well as a complimentary in-flight meal, drinks and entertainment.

Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways has a fleet of brand new wide body A330s and refreshed B737 aircraft. From its hub at Nadi International Airport, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 48 destinations in 12 countries (including codeshare flights).

Terms and conditions apply.

