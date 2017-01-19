British & Irish Lions Appoint Heads of Analysis, Fitness and Medical

|
The British & Irish Lions has appointed Rhodri Bown
as Head Analyst, Eanna Falvey as Head of Medical and Paul Stridgeon
as Head of Strength and Conditioning.
The trio, who will join up with the Lions after
the RBS 6 Nations, will support Head Coach
Warren Gatland and his coaching team on this year's 10-match Tour
of New Zealand.
Gatland said, "Rhodri, Paul and Eanna
have a lot of Lions experience, including being part of a winning
team in 2013 and they know what is required for us to be
successful in New Zealand. They will bring a wealth of knowledge
and skill to their roles and I know they will fit well into the
environment we are trying to create."
Tour Manager John Spencer, Gatland, Stridgeon and
Falvey have just finished a 'recce' of New Zealand, visiting all
seven match venues, training grounds, gyms and hotels in each city
and town in preparation for the tour.
Spencer said, "It's been a really useful 10
days. Preparation is critical to any tour and it's important that
we get the detail right – from the size of the players' beds to
what food they will eat, medical provision to training ground
surfaces. We want the players to be able to concentrate on
training and playing. We've had a great welcome and you can sense
the excitement building ahead of June."
Rhodri Bown
Welsh Rugby Union Head of Performance Analysis
Rhodri Bown joined the WRU as Performance Analyst in 2004 and was
appointed to his current role in 2016.
Bown manages the
performance analysis structure in Welsh rugby that includes
national squads, age-grade sides, women's, sevens and elite
referees. He leads the three-man strong national squad analysis
team and has been part of a Wales set-up that have won four RBS 6
Nations titles, including three Grand Slams.
He toured with
the British & Irish Lions to South Africa in 2009 and to Australia
in 2013.
Eanna Falvey
Director of Sports Medicine at the
Sports Surgery Clinic, Dublin and Senior Lecturer in Sports &
Exercise Medicine, University College Cork, Dr Eanna Falvey has
been involved in the medical care of elite athletes for more than
15 years, working in rugby, football, boxing and Australian Rules
football.
Part of the medical team in Australia in 2013,
he was team doctor to the Irish rugby team from 2009-2015 and
doctor with Munster Rugby for four years from 2003-2007.
Dr Falvey was the Irish Amateur Boxing Association high
performance unit physician from 2009 to 2015 during a period of unrivalled success for Irish boxing, maintaining a link to his own
sporting past where he was National Amateur Heavyweight and Superheavyweight boxing champion, representing Ireland at the 2001
AIBA World Senior Boxing Championships. He is a member of the
World Rugby Concussion working group.
Paul Stridgeon
Currently Head of Strength and Conditioning at Toulon, Paul
"Bobby” Stridgeon will be touring with Lions for a third time
following 2009 in South Africa and the successful series win in
Australia in 2013.
A former 60kg class wrestler for England
and Great Britain at the 2002 European Championships and
Commonwealth Games respectively, he worked with Warren Gatland at
Wasps, helping to secure two Heineken Cups, three Premiership
titles, a European Parker Pen Challenge Cup and Powergen Cup.
After a six-year stint with England, during which they won the
2011 RBS 6 Nations, he joined Toulon, preparing them to win the
2015 European Cup final and reach the French Top 14 final in 2016.
In addition to his role with Toulon, he became WRU Consultant Head
of Physical Performance in May 2015.
Rugby pictures:
Pictures from 2016 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong
Kong Sevens,
Pictures of Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2015,
Pictures of the Asia Rugby Sevens Olympic Games Qualifier in Hong
Kong,
Pictures of Singha Thailand Sevens 2015,
Pictures from the 2013 British & Irish Lions Tour in Hong Kong,
Pictures of Hong Kong Sevens 2014,
Pictures of Hong Kong Sevens 2013,
Pictures
of Chartis Cup 2012 and
Pictures of
Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2012.
See other recent
news regarding:
Lions,
Rugby,
New Zealand.