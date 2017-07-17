Batik Air Signs GDS Agreement with Sabre

Sabre has signed a global distribution system (GDS) partnership with Batik Air, a subsidiary airline of Indonesia’s Lion Group.

With this new partnership, travel agents globally now have the means to sell tickets on Batik Air’s inventory via Sabre’s GDS platform for the first time.

“Through this partnership, we can help Batik Air strengthen their competitive advantage by bringing their offerings to a global audience with our extensive network of travel agents worldwide,” said Rakesh Narayanan, vice president of Supplier Commerce, Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific. “We hope that our industry-leading technologies and solutions can further improve the commercial performance of the airline and fuel their expansion plans domestically and across the region.”

Batik Air flies to 33 Indonesian cities and internationally to Singapore with plans to further its regional network to Australia, India, and Malaysia.

“Sabre’s long-term strategic partnership with Lion Group has helped our business grow exponentially since 2013. That’s why we’ve decided to select them as Batik Air’s first-ever GDS partner, as we’re confident they’ll deliver the same level of success for our Indonesian airline,” said Batik Air CEO, Capt. Achmad Luthfie.

Batik Air’s distribution is the latest addition to Sabre’s ongoing partnership with the Lion Group. Sabre currently provides its SabreSonic solution to five airlines within the group, and was appointed as Malindo Air’s and Thai Lion’s first GDS partner.

Videos from/about Sabre include: Sabre Airline Solutions - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Dasha Kuksenko, Philippine Airlines First to Use Sabre's AirVision Commercial Analytics. Exclusive HD videos (9) from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) APAC 2016 including interviews with: Wade Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Sabre Travel Network, Roshan Mendis, Senior Vice President - Sabre Asia Pacific, Anupam Bokil, Vice President of Product and Technology - Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific, John Samuel, Senior Vice President of Design at Sabre, Alex Tang, CEO of XCOR Space Expeditions Asia and MD of JW Marriott Hotel Beijing and The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing as well as Three Presentations from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) 2016 in Beijing and Brief Introduction to Sabre Airline Solutions by Greg Gilchrist. Plus we have many more: HD Videos.

See other recent news regarding: Lion Air, Batik Air, Sabre.