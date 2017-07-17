Batik Air Signs GDS Agreement with Sabre

|
Sabre has signed a global distribution system
(GDS) partnership with Batik Air, a subsidiary airline of
Indonesia’s Lion Group.
With this new partnership, travel agents
globally now have the means to sell tickets on Batik Air’s
inventory via Sabre’s GDS platform for the first time.
“Through this partnership, we can help Batik
Air strengthen their competitive advantage by bringing their
offerings to a global audience with our extensive network of
travel agents worldwide,” said Rakesh Narayanan, vice president of
Supplier Commerce, Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific. “We hope
that our industry-leading technologies and solutions can further
improve the commercial performance of the airline and fuel their
expansion plans domestically and across the region.”
Batik Air
flies to 33 Indonesian cities and
internationally to Singapore with plans to further its regional
network to Australia, India, and Malaysia.
“Sabre’s long-term strategic partnership with Lion Group has
helped our business grow exponentially since 2013. That’s why
we’ve decided to select them as Batik Air’s first-ever GDS
partner, as we’re confident they’ll deliver the same level of
success for our Indonesian airline,” said Batik Air CEO, Capt.
Achmad Luthfie.
Batik
Air’s distribution is the latest addition to Sabre’s ongoing
partnership with the Lion Group. Sabre currently provides its
SabreSonic solution to five airlines within the group, and was
appointed as Malindo Air’s and Thai Lion’s first GDS partner.
