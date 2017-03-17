British & Irish Lions Strengthens Coaching Team with Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree

|
The British & Irish Lions has strengthened
its coaching team for the 2017 Tour to New Zealand with Neil
Jenkins and Graham Rowntree.
Wales' Jenkins and Harlequins' Rowntree will, along with fellow coaches Steve Borthwick, Andy
Farrell and Rob Howley, complete the team headed by Warren Gatland.
Both will be touring with the Lions for the
fifth time – twice as players and three times as coaches,
including the successful series in Australia and Hong Kong in 2013.
Gatland said, “We all know what Neil and Graham
bring – a huge amount of knowledge, experience and expertise at
club, international and eight Lions Tours between them. They
understand what it will take to win in New Zealand and to have
them on board again is positive. I know Graham and Steve will complement each
other and Neil will give us valuable backs and skills support.
Given the schedule, with two games a week, having six coaches will
allow us to devote enough time to ensuring we are successful. I believe we have a coaching team that will get
the best out of what will be a highly talented and motivated group
of players capable of winning the Test series.”
Rowntree (pictured) said, “I am honoured to be asked to
tour with The British & Irish Lions again and I really am thankful
to Harlequins, John Kingston and David Ellis for allowing me to
go. Having experienced the highs and the lows of
the Lions as a player and a coach, I know how special it is. This
year will be the ultimate challenge considering the form that New
Zealand have been in across the last decade, but looking at the
talent and potential in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, it
is a hugely exciting opportunity for us to do something
incredible. I am grateful and excited for the opportunity
ahead, but my attention will firmly remain on Harlequins until the
conclusion of our season.”
Jenkins said, “It is a huge honour to be asked
to be part of the 2017 British & Irish Lions Tour. The Lions is a
special and unique side and I am fortunate to be heading on my
fifth tour. I am excited to be joining up with a very
experienced, successful coaching team for what is going to be a
huge challenge against the World Champions. I have experienced two series wins, most
recently in 2013 and I'm looking forward to getting out on the
training pitch and preparing for the challenge this summer.”
