New Sabre Report Helps Hotels Maximize Revenue Through Distribution

|
Sabre Hospitality Solutions has collaborated
with Phocuswright on a new research report that evaluates channel
optimization in the hospitality industry, identifying the critical
elements of an effective, future-ready channel strategy that will
maximize the ROI of both direct and indirect channels.
The new report, “Channel Optimization in
Hospitality: Secrets of Data-Driven Hoteliers”, is designed to help hoteliers make well-informed, data-driven decisions
about their channel strategies and offers insights on consumer
trends, along with data analysis, infographics and clear
recommendations that hoteliers can put into action right now.
The fragmented nature of today’s hospitality
industry creates a complex distribution landscape and unique
challenges that hoteliers must overcome in order to maximize
revenue:
- Traditional segmentation isn’t enough.
Hoteliers need to identify the unique behaviors of shoppers and
group those common behaviors together with a targeted approach.
Regional variations in consumer behaviors as well as widespread
adoption of consumer technologies and services drive additional
complexity and must be addressed.
- OTAs and metasearch engines are investing
heavily in advertising and sophisticated technology platforms to
capture more traffic and hotel bookings.
- Many hotels continue to rely on legacy
technology systems that are not equipped to handle today’s diverse
distribution strategies, which call for pricing and product
strategies that can change rapidly and easily.
Consumers & Technology Increase Complexity in
Channel Strategy
Advances in technology have dramatically changed
how consumers shop, which in turn affects how hoteliers must
market to them. Today’s hotel guests command greater control over
their personal travel decisions, thanks to the number of shopping
and booking channels and the fact that travelers now use an array
of devices to research, shop and book any given trip.
What’s more, research shows that there are wide
variations in shopping and booking channel preferences based on
geography. The report analyzes shopping and booking trends by
channel in the US, the UK, China, Brazil, France and other
countries, and finds that a customer’s purchase channel does not
always correlate with shopping channel preferences.
“Mastering distribution is a bridge to
transforming the guest experience and an opportunity to build
familiarity and loyalty with the guest before they ever walk onto
the property,” said Alex Alt, president of Sabre Hospitality
Solutions. “Today’s distribution landscape is highly complex and
that will only increase in the future. No matter the size or
location of the property or chain, every hotel needs to have a
well-defined distribution strategy - informed by data and
analytics – for how they can successfully attract guests across
all channels.”
Three Key Steps to Developing the Right Channel
Mix
The report discusses three critical takeaways
for hoteliers who want to master distribution and overcome market
complexities:
1. Get Your Data House in Order – With the right
analytics, hoteliers can better engage with guests as individuals
based on explicit and implicit signals shoppers give during the
shopping experience.
2. Leverage Persona-Based Motivation to
Understand Behavior – By combining traffic and conversion
statistics with consumer trends and regional differences,
hoteliers can take a strategic look at their target customers and
develop a channel mix that fits their brand.
3. Assess Channel Risk and Return - Channel
optimization is not a “set it and forget it” proposition.
Hoteliers must consistently monitor and evaluate their channel
strategy to more efficiently acquire traffic, then convert that
traffic into profitable transactions.
“The investments that hotels make in their
channel optimization and distribution strategies will define the
next generation of winners in hospitality,” Alt said. “With this
report, we share insights and takeaways that will help hotels
maximize revenue through distribution.”
You can download the full report from the Sabre
Hospitality website for free,
here.
Videos from/about Sabre include:
Sabre Airline Solutions - Exclusive HD Video
Interview with Dasha Kuksenko,
Philippine Airlines First to Use Sabre's AirVision Commercial Analytics. Exclusive HD videos (9) from Sabre's
Travel Technology
Exchange (TTX)
APAC 2016 including
interviews with:
Wade Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at
Sabre Travel Network,
Roshan Mendis, Senior Vice President - Sabre Asia Pacific,
Anupam Bokil, Vice President of Product and Technology - Sabre
Travel Network Asia Pacific,
John Samuel, Senior Vice President of Design at Sabre,
Alex
Tang, CEO of XCOR Space Expeditions Asia and
MD of JW Marriott Hotel Beijing and The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing
as well as
Three Presentations from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX)
2016 in Beijing and
Brief Introduction to Sabre Airline Solutions by Greg Gilchrist.
Plus we have many more:
HD Videos.
See other recent
news regarding:
Phocuswright,
Sabre.