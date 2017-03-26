Air Astana and Lufthansa Sign Codeshare Agreement

Air Astana and Lufthansa have signed a codeshare agreement on Air Astana’s flights between Astana and Frankfurt and Lufthansa’s flights from Frankfurt to Almaty and Astana. The deal comes into effect on 26 March 2017. Passengers will now be able to choose from a combined total of 14 flights per week instead of the 7 weekly flights between Kazakhstan and Germany by each carrier. This is particularly convenient for connecting passengers, who now have the ability to choose the flight that suits their schedule best, with seamless connectivity. Regardless of the operating carrier, passengers can fly a combination of Air Astana and Lufthansa services using the ticket and code of either of the two airlines. “I’m delighted that the longstanding co-operative relationship between Air Astana and Lufthansa is being further strengthened with the signing of the codeshare agreement. Passengers flying from Almaty and Astana to Frankfurt can now enjoy a greater choice of flights to best suit their schedules and the convenience of simply using the ticket of either of the two airlines,” said Peter Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Astana. “This is a winning step for both airlines and their passengers flying between Kazakhstan and Germany.” In order to provide an increased convenience for its passengers, Air Astana will move to Terminal 1 at Frankfurt Airport for ease of connectivity with Lufthansa and partner airline flights. See also: Pictures of Almaty and Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Tourism Update - HD Video Interview from JATA Tourism Expo 2016 as well as other Videos and Podcasts.

