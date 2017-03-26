Air Astana and Lufthansa Sign Codeshare Agreement

|
Air Astana and Lufthansa have signed a codeshare
agreement on Air Astana’s flights between Astana and Frankfurt and
Lufthansa’s flights from Frankfurt to Almaty and Astana.
The deal comes into effect on 26 March
2017.
Passengers will now be able to
choose from a combined total of 14 flights per week instead of the
7 weekly flights between Kazakhstan and Germany by each
carrier. This is particularly convenient for connecting
passengers, who now have the ability to choose the flight that
suits their schedule best, with seamless connectivity.
Regardless of the operating carrier, passengers can fly a
combination of Air Astana and Lufthansa services using the ticket
and code of either of the two airlines.
“I’m delighted
that the longstanding co-operative relationship between Air Astana
and Lufthansa is being further strengthened with the signing of
the codeshare agreement. Passengers flying from Almaty and Astana
to Frankfurt can now enjoy a greater choice of flights to best
suit their schedules and the convenience of simply using the
ticket of either of the two airlines,” said
Peter Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Astana. “This is a
winning step for both airlines and their passengers flying between
Kazakhstan and Germany.”
In order to
provide an increased convenience for its passengers, Air Astana
will move to Terminal 1 at Frankfurt Airport for ease of
connectivity with Lufthansa and partner airline flights.
