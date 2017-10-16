TravelNewsAsia.com
Fiji Airways Signs Massive Rugby Sponsorship Deal with Fiji Rugby

Fiji Airways has unveiled its most comprehensive rugby sponsorship to date.

The deal sees Fiji Airways taking over the following Fiji Rugby teams with major naming and branding rights for the next five years: Fiji Airways Flying Fijians (15s team); Fiji Airways National 7s Team; Fiji Airways Fijiana 15s Team (Womens 15s team); Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s Team (Womens 7s team); Fiji Airways Drua; Fiji Link Referees (all referees in Fiji will be sponsored by and will wear Fiji Link branded apparel).

Despite being such a small country, Fiji has one of the very best Rugby Sevens teams in the world. Click to enlarge.

Mr. Andre Viljoen, Managing Director & CEO Fiji Airways said, “We’re very proud to announce this sponsorship which unites two iconic Fijian brands. Sport is a huge part of the lives of Fijians, so this builds on the love we have for all things rugby. Of particular importance to us is the inclusion of two women’s teams - 15s and 7s – as part of our sponsorship. We’re ensuring that just like our world beating mens teams, our Fijianas get all the support they need to be reach the rugby summit. Additionally, it’s very exciting to have our domestic carrier Fiji Link as a major sponsor of Fijian rugby referees, who are an integral part of the sport.”

FRU CEO, Mr John O’Connor, said, “Fiji Airways adorning the front of the jersey of all of Fiji Rugby’s senior International teams until 2022 is such a perfect union of two brands with incredible heritage and could not be a more synergistic partnership. This partnership will herald a new era for our union, a new era that will grow even further the recognition of our country, its superb tourism assets and our respective brands through what promises to be a wonderful partnership. In what is the single biggest sponsorship deal in the history of our country, the Fiji Rugby Union will benefit not only from the financial support under this deal, but from the significant marketing clout that Fiji Airways will bring to the FRU. And Fiji Airways marketing message will be significantly enhanced by its even stronger connection to our international rugby teams.”

Fiji Airways’ marketing, naming and branding rights during the five-year sponsorship term includes Fiji Rugby’s participation in the HSBC Sevens World Series, HSBC Womens Sevens World Series, Pacific Nations Cup, and Australia’s National Rugby Championship (NRC).

