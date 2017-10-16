Fiji Airways Signs Massive Rugby Sponsorship Deal with Fiji Rugby

|
Fiji Airways has unveiled its most comprehensive
rugby sponsorship to date.
The deal sees Fiji Airways taking over the
following Fiji Rugby teams with major naming and branding rights
for the next five years: Fiji Airways Flying Fijians (15s team);
Fiji Airways National 7s Team; Fiji Airways Fijiana 15s Team (Womens
15s team); Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s Team (Womens 7s team); Fiji
Airways Drua; Fiji Link Referees (all referees in Fiji will be
sponsored by and will wear Fiji Link branded apparel).
Mr. Andre Viljoen, Managing Director & CEO Fiji
Airways said, “We’re very proud to announce this sponsorship which
unites two iconic Fijian brands. Sport is a huge part of the lives
of Fijians, so this builds on the love we have for all things
rugby. Of
particular importance to us is the inclusion of two women’s teams
- 15s and 7s – as part of our sponsorship. We’re ensuring that
just like our world beating mens teams, our Fijianas get all the
support they need to be reach the rugby summit. Additionally, it’s
very exciting to have our domestic carrier Fiji Link as a major
sponsor of Fijian rugby referees, who are an integral part of the
sport.”
FRU CEO, Mr John O’Connor, said, “Fiji Airways
adorning the front of the jersey of all of Fiji Rugby’s senior
International teams until 2022 is such a perfect union of two
brands with incredible heritage and could not be a more
synergistic partnership. This partnership will herald a new era
for our union, a new era that will grow even further the
recognition of our country, its superb tourism assets and our
respective brands through what promises to be a wonderful
partnership. In what is the single biggest sponsorship
deal in the history of our country, the Fiji Rugby Union will
benefit not only from the financial support under this deal, but
from the significant marketing clout that Fiji Airways will bring
to the FRU. And Fiji Airways marketing message will be
significantly enhanced by its even stronger connection to our
international rugby teams.”
Fiji Airways’ marketing, naming
and branding rights during the five-year sponsorship term includes
Fiji Rugby’s participation in the HSBC Sevens World Series, HSBC Womens Sevens World Series, Pacific Nations Cup, and Australia’s
National Rugby Championship (NRC).
