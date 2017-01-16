Sabre Hospitality Solutions Appoints Frank Trampert as MD and CCO - Asia Pacific

Sabre has appointed Frank Trampert as Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer of its hospitality business in Asia Pacific.

In this role, Trampert will be responsible for the financial performance, customer engagement and overall growth of Sabre’s hospitality business across the region.

Trampert has vast experience in both hospitality operations and technology in Asia Pacific including leadership positions with Wyndham Hotel Group in Hong Kong, Carlson Hotels across four continents, Brand Karma in Singapore, and most recently as the CEO for the innovative Tune Hotel Group in Malaysia.

“Sabre Hospitality has a strong track record and an amazing customer footprint in APAC, and yet we see significant opportunity to broaden our customer base by introducing our industry-leading solutions to more hoteliers throughout the region,” said Alex Alt, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. “Frank brings the vision, leadership and regional expertise we need to help more hoteliers realize the tangible benefits and competitive advantages that come with adopting our solutions.”

Sabre Hospitality Solutions is known for its SynXis Central Reservation and distribution solutions, property management, retailing and guest experience solutions. Currently more than 32,000 hotel properties are using Sabre’s hospitality solutions.

