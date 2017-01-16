Sabre Hospitality Solutions Appoints Frank Trampert as MD and CCO - Asia Pacific

|
Sabre has appointed Frank Trampert as Managing
Director and Chief Commercial Officer of its hospitality business
in Asia Pacific.
In this role, Trampert will be responsible for
the financial performance, customer engagement and overall growth
of Sabre’s hospitality business across the region.
Trampert has vast experience in both hospitality
operations and technology in Asia Pacific including leadership
positions with Wyndham Hotel Group in Hong Kong, Carlson Hotels
across four continents, Brand Karma in Singapore, and most
recently as the CEO for the innovative Tune Hotel Group in Malaysia.
“Sabre Hospitality has a strong track record and
an amazing customer footprint in APAC, and yet we see significant
opportunity to broaden our customer base by introducing our
industry-leading solutions to more hoteliers throughout the
region,” said Alex Alt, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions.
“Frank brings the vision, leadership and regional expertise we
need to help more hoteliers realize the tangible benefits and
competitive advantages that come with adopting our solutions.”
Sabre Hospitality Solutions is known for its SynXis
Central Reservation and distribution solutions, property
management, retailing and guest experience solutions. Currently
more than 32,000 hotel properties are using Sabre’s hospitality
solutions.
