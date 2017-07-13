Sabre Develops AI-Powered Chatbot; Begins Testing with Two Travel Agents

|
Sabre has developed an AI-powered chatbot that
leverages Microsoft Bot Framework and Microsoft Cognitive
Services, a set of tools that organizations can use to add
intelligent and conversational features to their applications.
Sabre will initially test the chatbot with two travel agencies and
the travelers they serve.
“Travelers want technology to deliver a more
seamless experience, especially when managing on-the-go changes
and disruptions,” said Mark McSpadden, vice president – emerging
technology and products of Sabre Corporation. “Together with
Microsoft and our agency partners, we are exploring how AI and chatbots can provide travelers with the self-service solutions
they want for routine requests while helping travel agencies
provide personal service for more complex needs.”
In developing the chatbot, Sabre is leveraging Microsoft Bot
Framework and a selection of Microsoft Cognitive Services,
including Language Understanding Intelligent Service (LUIS).
One of the key challenges in human-computer interactions is
the ability of computers to understand what people want and find
relevant information that connects to their intent. Travel
applications must recognize a plethora of unique terms and
phrases, which adds complexity for industry applications. LUIS
provides simple tools to build language models that allow any
application or bot to understand commands and act accordingly.
“Intelligent technologies, like chatbots, are
augmenting the way companies are able to interact with their
customers,” said Lili Cheng, corporate vice president, AI and
Research at Microsoft. “Sabre’s chatbot is another great example
of how AI can be applied to help extend business capabilities and
improve satisfaction of travelers.”
Two
Sabre-connected travel agencies – Dallas-based Travel Solutions
International USA and San Francisco-based Casto Travel – will test
a white-label version of the chatbot with travelers, who will
access the chatbot via Facebook Messenger. Travelers will use the
chatbot for common service and support requests, such as changing
an existing flight reservation. The chatbot will divert to a live travel agent if it is unable to fulfill a request.
“Travelers are eager to find ways to save time when handling
travel logistics,” said Claire LeBuhn, vice president, support
services at TSI USA. “TSI is committed to evaluating new touchpoints and communication channels to better serve our
corporate customers and their busy employees. We are also
interested to explore emerging technologies that can help us
improve the efficiency and satisfaction of our travel agents. By
handling frequently-asked basic support requests, the bot will
free up our agents to focus on more complex, value-added
interactions with travelers. We look forward to testing the chatbot and gaining a better understanding of how it can drive
value for our corporate customers and for TSI.”
Throughout the test, Sabre and its partner travel agencies will
evaluate travelers’ preferences for how often and when they engage
the chatbot and when they are likely to divert to a live agent.
The companies expect to gain a better understanding of the best
way to engage travelers with chatbots and solve for some of the
most common hurdles that many industries face when it comes to chatbots.
This is not Sabre’s first foray into
chatbots. Sabre Hospitality Solutions is building a chatbot
prototype that would allow travelers to shop, book and engage with
hoteliers through the most common messaging platforms, such as
Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Twitter and SMS text messaging, as
well as voice assistants, such as Amazon's Echo (Alexa),
Microsoft's Cortana, and Google Home. When ready, the company
expects to test the prototype with some of its hotel customers.
