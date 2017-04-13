First Large Sections of Airbus’ BelugaXL Arrive in Toulouse, France

|
The first large sections of Airbus’ next
generation new transport aircraft, the BelugaXL, have arrived at
the aircraft Final Assembly facility (L34) in Toulouse, France.
Following a five-night long road convoy
from Aernnova’s factory in Berantevilla, north eastern Spain, the
panels (two laterals, one central) are required to complete the
rear section of the BelugaXL.
Together with further work packages built by
various other partners, the sections will eventually form the
first BelugaXL.
The design concept of the aircraft is similar to
the current Beluga with the cargo bay structure, the aircraft’s
rear-end and tail being some of the sections newly developed.
The BelugaXL was launched in November 2014 to
address the transport and ramp-up capacity requirements for Airbus
beyond 2019.
The new oversize air transporters are based on the
A330-200 Freighter, with a large re-use of existing components and
equipment.
The first of five BelugaXLs will fly mid-2018 and enter
into service in 2019.
