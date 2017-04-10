Sport Tourism, the
[HD video and podcast
In this interview, filmed at the hotel's new Skye
Bar on the 27th floor on 10 April 2017, we ask Mr. Bollen how the
Hong Kong Sevens has impacted the hotel this year, whether the event is
attracting new markets and whether guests numbers are up or down.
We discuss sport tourism to Hong Kong in general and which events
scheduled to take place in the next twelve months the hotel is
particularly excited about.
We also talk about the
past year and what the hotel has been doing with regards to its
US$ 38 million renovation project. We discuss the new rooms, the
bar, and the completely new and very impressive Executive Lounge.
We also discuss hotel technology and what The Park Lane Hong Kong
is using and testing as new in-room technology.
Mr. Bollen also
tellso us about the importance of having airline crews staying
at the hotel and why that is significant to even regular guests.
All that and much, much more in the video interview.
Sport Tourism, the 2017
HK7s and The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel - Interview