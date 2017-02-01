Six Nations Gives Air Charter Services Boost in Bookings

Air Charter Service is expecting this year to be the busiest ever for charter flights to the Six Nations tournament.

“Our offices have been booking charters for the competition since August and we already have more than 5,000 rugby fans scheduled on flights from France,” said Justin Bowman, ACS’s CEO (pictured). “With England and Wales in such fine form, winning their last few games, we are receiving more calls now and expect to book several more flights before the championship kicks off this weekend.”

The Six Nations, the biggest and oldest annual rugby tournament in the world, kicks off this year on 4 February 2017 with matches between Scotland v Ireland and England v France. The third opening game of the 2017 Six Nations will take place on 5 February between Italy and Wales.

Last year Air Charter Service booked almost 50 aircraft in total, a number which has already been surpassed this year.

“We find every year that there simply aren’t enough scheduled flights to carry the many thousands of fans to the away ties that the nations face. Aside from the availability, one of the other main benefits of chartering an aircraft for the ties is that fans can complete a round trip in a weekend and be back home in time for Monday,” added Mr. Bowman. “It’s not just larger aircraft, such as Boeing B737s and Airbus A321s that we have booked – some people prefer to travel in style, flying by private jet to the games.”

