Consumer Behaviours Driving Opportunities for Hotels in 2017

|
A study released today by Sabre, in
collaboration with TrendWatching, explores a series of quirky ‘behavioural’
trends emerging amongst Asia Pacific consumers which will present
new opportunities for hotels in 2017.
The three trends are: ‘Betterment’, a growing
consumer desire for self-improvement; ‘Local Love’, taking pride
in locality and embracing local products and services; and ‘Infolust’,
the appetite for timely, relevant and actionable information
exchange to inform better purchase decisions and solicit more
personalised services.
“Competition amongst hotels is high in many Asia
Pacific markets, despite a positive outlook into 2017 and beyond,”
said Sarah Kennedy Ellis, vice president of
marketing and strategic development for Sabre Hospitality
Solutions. “Rapid disruption in the range of accommodation options available
and an evolution in consumer preferences is putting hotels under pressure to keep innovating. One key way to maintain an edge in a
fiercely competitive industry is to identify emerging consumer behaviours
that present new opportunities to differentiate the travel
‘experience’.”
According to global data benchmarking and
insights firm STR, the
Asia Pacific region reported a 1.9% year-on-year
increase in occupancy in Q3 2016. However ADR was
down 1.9% to US$97.34.
Sabre’s
Hospitality Solutions business has identified three behavioural
trends amongst Asia Pacific consumers which will present new
opportunities for hotels in 2017:
Betterment:
Asia Pacific economies span the entire development spectrum, but
the desire for self-improvement extends across the region.
Consumers are striving to improve their lifestyle and satiate a
feeling that they could ‘do better’ – living more healthily,
recycling more, ‘doing good’ – the list of self-improvement goals
is long. However healthier, smarter, more responsible choices are
also perceived as costing more. This, combined with human inertia,
means action is often lacking.
While self-pressure
to ‘do better’ and a sense of accountability amongst peers can
exert social pressure, for many consumers the lure of deals or
rewards will be the catalyst needed to incentivize action. What if
hotels could combine the two – self-improvement choices packaged
into a good deal? Discounted rates for guests that support a
hotel’s chosen local community programme during their stay? Dining
vouchers at a local health food restaurant for guests who use the
spa?
Travel brands are already
jumping on the bandwagon. Qantas, for example, launched Qantas
Assure in 2016. The health insurance and
wellness program rewards Qantas
Frequent Flyers who take out a Qantas Assure health insurance
policy for being active. Using the Qantas Assure App they count
their steps to earn Qantas Points that can be redeemed on flights
and thousands of other rewards from hotel stays to products from
the Qantas Store.
Local Love: The global centre
of economic and cultural gravity is shifting. ‘Global Brand’
successes are being driven from Asia not into Asia, such as Alibaba,
Huawei and Samsung. With this evolution, consumer mind-sets
towards ‘local’ are also changing. A rising body of Asian
consumers are taking more pride in locality, embracing local
products and offerings and reinventing the celebration of
tradition and culture. As the value placed on local goods and
services within Asian markets grows, the availability of good
quality local options increases. The hospitality industry is
uniquely positioned to benefit.
“A longstanding
challenge for travellers has been finding truly local, authentic,
experiences – not globalised ‘versions of’. Hotels can tap into
the increasing selection of local, and better quality, options to
address this need. Through local partnerships they can extend and
enhance the guest experience, increasing customer loyalty or room
rates, while driving new revenue streams back into the development
of ‘localness’ – further fuelling regional economic growth,”
said Sarah.
Infolust: With the explosion of
online and mobile access, today’s consumers are becoming
accustomed to the availability of vast amounts of information to
inform purchase decisions. But as well as receiving information,
consumers are increasingly open tosharing information in exchange
for more relevant, personalised, services and recommendations.
Meanwhile the channels available for this exchange are
also evolving. Messaging apps such as WeChat and Line will
continue to gain users and expand their ecosystem to become a
one-stop-platform for lifestyle solutions.
“Look
at the amount paid for WhatsApp, the value wrapped up in WeChat –
messaging is going to be a big part of the service infrastructure.
No apps get opened as often as messaging apps. They’re becoming
the portals of everything mobile and a vector for new consumer
experiences. Hotels have an opportunity to share travel
information, from shopping options to mid-trip services, and
engage consumers at every stage of the journey in a virtual
channel they’re already in, via the two-way conversation they’re
seeking,” Sarah added.
