Rugby: Scotland to Play in Singapore, Australia and Fiji in June 2017

|
Scotland's first series of test matches under
incoming Head Coach Gregor Townsend have been confirmed for the
forthcoming summer tour this June.
Scotland will face
a trio of opponents on consecutive Saturdays, starting with an
historic test match against Italy in Singapore (10 June),
followed by Australia in Sydney (17 June) and Fiji in Suva (24
June).
The match against Italy will be the first tier one
international to be played in the Lion City and looks to build
on the success of their hosting of the HSBC Sevens World Series,
Formula 1 Grand Prix and Super Rugby side the Sunwolves, as
well Scotland’s visit to Asia to face Japan last year.
Scottish
Rugby Chief Operating Officer, Dominic McKay, added: “Our first
test in Singapore sees the continuation of our long-term objective of further-globalising the Scottish Rugby brand in the
far east, as part of an exciting summer tour to the southern hemisphere for the Scotland team. Our first test in Singapore
has been built on an excellent working relationship with the
Italian Rugby Federation and the Singapore Rugby Union and
augments the successful partnership established in Japan last
year in an uncharted corner of Asia for the national team."
The
second test will see the Scots return to Australia for the first
time since 2012, when captain Greig Laidlaw kicked a
match-winning penalty to secure the team’s first win down under
since 1982 (9-6). Recent battles between the sides have been
equally tight though far more fluent on the scoring front,with
the Wallabies edging out Scotland by a single point in the past
two meetings; in Rugby World Cup 2015 (35-34) and the autumn
test at BT Murrayfield in November (23-22).
Scotland will then
travel to Fiji for the third and final test match. It will be
the third time the Scots have faced the Pacific Islanders on their
home patch, with the nations honours-even from the 1998 test in
Suva won by the hosts (51-26) and the Scottish victory in
Lautoka in 2012, in which Tim Visser made a try-scoring debut
(35-27).
Townsend – who takes the reins of the national team
this May – is looking forward to a challenging tour for the
Scotland squad.
He said: “We're pleased to confirm our 2017
summer tour will take us to Singapore, Sydney and Suva, where
our players will relish the challenges presented by tough
opposition, travel and climate in a concentrated and intense
period of rugby. Touring builds strong bonds in a group and,
in addition our preparation camp, this time together will be
invaluable for our new coaching team as we strive to further
improve the squad."
SCOTLAND SUMMER TOUR
Saturday, 10 June –
Scotland v Italy; Signapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore
Saturday, 17 June – Australia v Scotland;
Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia
Saturday, 24 June – Scotland v Fiji; ANZ
Stadium, Suva, Fiji
Rugby pictures:
Pictures from 2017 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens,
Pictures from 2016 Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong
Kong Sevens,
Pictures of Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2015,
Pictures of the Asia Rugby Sevens Olympic Games Qualifier in Hong
Kong,
Pictures of Singha Thailand Sevens 2015,
Pictures from the 2013 British & Irish Lions Tour in Hong Kong,
Pictures of Hong Kong Sevens 2014,
Pictures of Hong Kong Sevens 2013,
Pictures
of Chartis Cup 2012 and
Pictures of
Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2012.
See other recent
news regarding:
Rugby,
Singapore,
Scotland.