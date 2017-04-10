TravelNewsAsia.com
Rugby: Scotland to Play in Singapore, Australia and Fiji in June 2017

Scotland's first series of test matches under incoming Head Coach Gregor Townsend have been confirmed for the forthcoming summer tour this June.

 Scotland will face a trio of opponents on consecutive Saturdays, starting with an historic test match against Italy in Singapore (10 June), followed by Australia in Sydney (17 June) and Fiji in Suva (24 June).

The match against Italy will be the first tier one international to be played in the Lion City and looks to build on the success of their hosting of the HSBC Sevens World Series, Formula 1 Grand Prix and Super Rugby side the Sunwolves, as well Scotland’s visit to Asia to face Japan last year.

Scottish Rugby Chief Operating Officer, Dominic McKay, added: “Our first test in Singapore sees the continuation of our long-term objective of further-globalising the Scottish Rugby brand in the far east, as part of an exciting summer tour to the southern hemisphere for the Scotland team. Our first test in Singapore has been built on an excellent working relationship with the Italian Rugby Federation and the Singapore Rugby Union and augments the successful partnership established in Japan last year in an uncharted corner of Asia for the national team."

From left to right: DominicMcKay, Low Teo Ping and Luigi Troiani.

The second test will see the Scots return to Australia for the first time since 2012, when captain Greig Laidlaw kicked a match-winning penalty to secure the team’s first win down under since 1982 (9-6). Recent battles between the sides have been equally tight though far more fluent on the scoring front,with the Wallabies edging out Scotland by a single point in the past two meetings; in Rugby World Cup 2015 (35-34) and the autumn test at BT Murrayfield in November (23-22).

Scotland will then travel to Fiji for the third and final test match. It will be the third time the Scots have faced the Pacific Islanders on their home patch, with the nations honours-even from the 1998 test in Suva won by the hosts (51-26) and the Scottish victory in Lautoka in 2012, in which Tim Visser made a try-scoring debut (35-27).

Townsend – who takes the reins of the national team this May – is looking forward to a challenging tour for the Scotland squad.

He said: “We're pleased to confirm our 2017 summer tour will take us to Singapore, Sydney and Suva, where our players will relish the challenges presented by tough opposition, travel and climate in a concentrated and intense period of rugby. Touring builds strong bonds in a group and, in addition our preparation camp, this time together will be invaluable for our new coaching team as we strive to further improve the squad."

SCOTLAND SUMMER TOUR

Saturday, 10 June – Scotland v Italy; Signapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Saturday, 17 June – Australia v Scotland; Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Saturday, 24 June – Scotland v Fiji; ANZ Stadium, Suva, Fiji

