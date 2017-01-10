HotelREZ Completes Migration to Sabre’s SynXis Central Reservations and Booking Engine

|
HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts has completed the
migration of its member hotels to Sabre’s SynXis Central
Reservations and device responsive booking engine.
“Our customers rely on us to provide them
with access to the very best technology available in the
marketplace so that we are able to focus on driving incremental
revenue for their hotels, through our network of travel agency
partnerships and our global sales and marketing initiatives,” said
Mark Lewis, CEO and founder of HotelREZ. “We chose Sabre for their
innovative technology, product development roadmap and commitment
to helping our independent hotel members succeed, both now and in
the future.”
By implementing Sabre’s technology solutions,
HotelREZ will help its member hotels take advantage of connections
to new channels and expand beyond its already strong presence in
EMEA and accelerate growth further into geographical markets such as the Americas and China, where Sabre has strong channel
connections.
In addition, HotelREZ customers will have access to Sabre’s newest device responsive booking engine, which offers some
of the most innovative approaches to merchandising and customer
experience in the hospitality market.
“HotelREZ is
dedicated to providing full sales and marketing representation
services to more than 1,000 independent hotels and small hotels
groups worldwide while relying on our powerful technology
solutions,” said Alex Alt, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. “We share their passion and commitment for these
hoteliers and are proud to help them expand and grow through
technology so they can focus on what they do best - serving their
guests and creating a memorable guest experience.”
