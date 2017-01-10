HotelREZ Completes Migration to Sabre’s SynXis Central Reservations and Booking Engine

HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts has completed the migration of its member hotels to Sabre’s SynXis Central Reservations and device responsive booking engine.

“Our customers rely on us to provide them with access to the very best technology available in the marketplace so that we are able to focus on driving incremental revenue for their hotels, through our network of travel agency partnerships and our global sales and marketing initiatives,” said Mark Lewis, CEO and founder of HotelREZ. “We chose Sabre for their innovative technology, product development roadmap and commitment to helping our independent hotel members succeed, both now and in the future.”

By implementing Sabre’s technology solutions, HotelREZ will help its member hotels take advantage of connections to new channels and expand beyond its already strong presence in EMEA and accelerate growth further into geographical markets such as the Americas and China, where Sabre has strong channel connections.

In addition, HotelREZ customers will have access to Sabre’s newest device responsive booking engine, which offers some of the most innovative approaches to merchandising and customer experience in the hospitality market.

“HotelREZ is dedicated to providing full sales and marketing representation services to more than 1,000 independent hotels and small hotels groups worldwide while relying on our powerful technology solutions,” said Alex Alt, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. “We share their passion and commitment for these hoteliers and are proud to help them expand and grow through technology so they can focus on what they do best - serving their guests and creating a memorable guest experience.”

Videos from/about Sabre include: Sabre Airline Solutions - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Dasha Kuksenko, Philippine Airlines First to Use Sabre's AirVision Commercial Analytics. Exclusive HD videos (9) from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) APAC 2016 including interviews with: Wade Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Sabre Travel Network, Roshan Mendis, Senior Vice President - Sabre Asia Pacific, Anupam Bokil, Vice President of Product and Technology - Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific, John Samuel, Senior Vice President of Design at Sabre, Alex Tang, CEO of XCOR Space Expeditions Asia and MD of JW Marriott Hotel Beijing and The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing as well as Three Presentations from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) 2016 in Beijing and Brief Introduction to Sabre Airline Solutions by Greg Gilchrist. Plus we have many more: HD Videos.

See other recent news regarding: Sabre, SynXis, Technology.