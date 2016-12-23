Madness to Headline HKSEVENS Kick-Off Concert

The Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) has unveiled details of the entertainment planned for the 2017 Cathay
Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, scheduled to take place 7-9 April.
Legendary British band Madness will get the party started as
2017 marks another expansive entertainment lineup for the Hong
Kong Sevens
with the HKRU set to thrill an expected 120,000 visitors to the
tournament with seven days of fan experiences during HKSEVENS Rugby Week.
Madness will headline one of the
highlights of the annual week-long rugby party – the HKSEVENS
Kick-Off Concert, sponsored by Marriott Rewards, on Thursday 6
April, at the Sevens Village directly across from the stadium.
Also on stage at the HKSEVENS Kick-off Concert will be
an original member of Mods gods The Jam, bassist Bruce Foxton.
Foxton is joined by guitarist/vocalist Russell Hastings – in their
From The Jam show, which has also been touring the globe to much
acclaim.
Madness got the world grooving with a
string of hits in the 80s – and they’ve continued to delight
global audiences ever since with timeless classics such as ‘House
of Fun’, ‘Baggy Trousers’ and ‘Our House’.
Robbie
McRobbie, Deputy CEO of the Hong Kong Rugby Union, said, “Over the past forty years of the Hong Kong Sevens, our fans
have come to rely on us to always go ‘One Step Beyond’ so to
speak, and we have definitely done that again for next year’s
Sevens. Madness and From the Jam are guaranteed to keep the
world’s best rugby party hopping over sevens weekend.”
Famed for their electric live shows, Madness will set
sevens week well and truly into swing. The legendary British
rockers are somewhat familiar with playing to stadium audiences,
having performed at the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony.
They also played at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee
concert in the same year as they experienced a creative
renaissance that has led to some of their finest work. This purple
patch began with 2009’s critically acclaimed album, The Liberty of
Norton Folgate, and continues through their latest album, this
year’s Can’t Touch Us Now.
"Every year, Madness
opens out in a different way than I thought it would,” lead singer
Graham “Suggs” McPherson said. “It’s getting bigger every time,
and it’s starting to get scary because none of us knows what we’re
unleashing, I don’t want to end up a gigantic popular-rock-star,
but its heading in that direction, for some peculiar reason.”
The Jam
exploded on to the UK punk scene in 1977 with their ferocious
sound and Sevens fan can expect to be treated to classic The Jam
hits such as ‘Going Underground’, ‘Town Called Malice’ and ‘The
Modern World’.
The HKSEVENS Kick-off Concert is sponsored by
Marriott Rewards. General
admission costs from $388, with a full complement VIP experience from
$888. Tickets are now available from Ticketflap.