Sabre Airline Solutions to Enhance Operations at HNA Aviation Group

Sabre Airline Solutions is to provide HNA Aviation
Group's airlines with software that will help create
more revenue opportunities while operating more efficiently.
“HNA Aviation Group, one of HNA Group’s core entities, is
built on the enormous tourist market in China and is devoted to
the development of aviation and tourist industry,” said Mr Xie
Haoming, COO of HNA Tourism Group. “The industry-leading solutions
that Sabre has developed will make our airlines more efficient and
profitable and enable us to better service our customers.”
HNA will harness the AirVision Planning and Scheduling
and AirCentre Movement suite of products.
The AirVision Planning
and Scheduling solution will enable HNA to accurately forecast
demand and deliver profitable schedules across their network all
while enabling its airlines to capture more revenue. It also takes
a comprehensive view of the airline to deliver solutions on time
and on budget while providing around-the-clock global customer
care.
The AirCentre Movement Manager and Recovery
Manager will help HNA enhance cross-functional operations control
through integrated workflow and systems that intuitively manage
daily operations and disruptions to protect on time performance
and passenger experience.
“This relationship with
HNA Aviation Group is a great opportunity to introduce new tools
and continue to build a stronger team in China,” said
Dasha
Kuksenko, vice president and regional general manager, Asia
Pacific, Sabre Airlines Solutions. “Sabre has significantly
increased its presence and engagement in Asia Pacific by
developing an operations center in Shanghai, which complements our
team in Beijing.”
