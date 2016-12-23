Sabre Airline Solutions to Enhance Operations at HNA Aviation Group

Sabre Airline Solutions is to provide HNA Aviation Group's airlines with software that will help create more revenue opportunities while operating more efficiently.

“HNA Aviation Group, one of HNA Group’s core entities, is built on the enormous tourist market in China and is devoted to the development of aviation and tourist industry,” said Mr Xie Haoming, COO of HNA Tourism Group. “The industry-leading solutions that Sabre has developed will make our airlines more efficient and profitable and enable us to better service our customers.”

HNA will harness the AirVision Planning and Scheduling and AirCentre Movement suite of products.

The AirVision Planning and Scheduling solution will enable HNA to accurately forecast demand and deliver profitable schedules across their network all while enabling its airlines to capture more revenue. It also takes a comprehensive view of the airline to deliver solutions on time and on budget while providing around-the-clock global customer care.

The AirCentre Movement Manager and Recovery Manager will help HNA enhance cross-functional operations control through integrated workflow and systems that intuitively manage daily operations and disruptions to protect on time performance and passenger experience.

“This relationship with HNA Aviation Group is a great opportunity to introduce new tools and continue to build a stronger team in China,” said Dasha Kuksenko, vice president and regional general manager, Asia Pacific, Sabre Airlines Solutions. “Sabre has significantly increased its presence and engagement in Asia Pacific by developing an operations center in Shanghai, which complements our team in Beijing.”

