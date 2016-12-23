Gerry’s Travel Selects Sabre as Preferred GDS and Technology Solutions Provider

|
Gerry’s Travel, one of Pakistan’s largest travel
agencies, has selected Sabre as its preferred GDS and
technology solutions provider.
Gerry’s will also adopt Sabre’s PowerSuite solution to
automate and connect front, mid and back-office agency workflows,
allowing for the integration of business processes and information
to introduce better customer management, service delivery and
reporting.
“Going beyond its Travel Marketplace, which is an indisputably
leading network of travel content, Sabre’s team here in Pakistan has worked closely with us to identify new areas where we can use
technology to enhance our business operations,” said Mr. Hafeez Ur Rehman, Senior Vice President of Gerry’s Travel Pakistan
and UAE. “The introduction of
Sabre’s PowerSuite is the result of this much wider strategic
business consultation process that we have undergone together to
find innovative new ways to boost business growth.”
Sabre’s PowerSuite solution will also automate
the travel agency’s financial management processes, providing
access to real-time information – for example Accounts Receivable
and Accounts Payable – to enable faster business decision making
by agents.
Todd Arthur, vice president for sales and market
development for Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific, said, “Pakistan has a rapidly expanding body
of domestic and international travellers which marks a major
opportunity for travel companies operating here today. But with
this we’re also seeing the marketplace become packed with more
travel options, and competition amongst travel companies is
intensifying. In order to stay ahead, it’s important that the
established players continue to look for new ways to evolve their
business – and that’s exactly what Gerry’s is doing. We’re very
excited to be a part of that evolution.”
Sabre’s team in Asia
Pacific extends across 29 markets, serving over 20,000 travel
agencies that gain access to content from over 400 airlines,
750,000 hotel properties, 50 rail carriers, 40 car rental outlets
and 17 cruise lines from around the world through the Sabre Travel
Marketplace.
