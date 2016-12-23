TravelNewsAsia.com
Gerry’s Travel Selects Sabre as Preferred GDS and Technology Solutions Provider

Gerry’s Travel, one of Pakistan’s largest travel agencies, has selected Sabre as its preferred GDS and technology solutions provider.

Gerry’s will also adopt Sabre’s PowerSuite solution to automate and connect front, mid and back-office agency workflows, allowing for the integration of business processes and information to introduce better customer management, service delivery and reporting.

Mr. Amin Wali Muhammad, Vice Chairman of Gerry’s Group, and Mr. Sam Wong, General Manager for Sabre Travel Network Pakistan

“Going beyond its Travel Marketplace, which is an indisputably leading network of travel content, Sabre’s team here in Pakistan has worked closely with us to identify new areas where we can use technology to enhance our business operations,” said Mr. Hafeez Ur Rehman, Senior Vice President of Gerry’s Travel Pakistan and UAE. “The introduction of Sabre’s PowerSuite is the result of this much wider strategic business consultation process that we have undergone together to find innovative new ways to boost business growth.”

Sabre’s PowerSuite solution will also automate the travel agency’s financial management processes, providing access to real-time information – for example Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable – to enable faster business decision making by agents.

Todd Arthur, vice president for sales and market development for Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific, said, “Pakistan has a rapidly expanding body of domestic and international travellers which marks a major opportunity for travel companies operating here today. But with this we’re also seeing the marketplace become packed with more travel options, and competition amongst travel companies is intensifying. In order to stay ahead, it’s important that the established players continue to look for new ways to evolve their business – and that’s exactly what Gerry’s is doing. We’re very excited to be a part of that evolution.”

Sabre’s team in Asia Pacific extends across 29 markets, serving over 20,000 travel agencies that gain access to content from over 400 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, 50 rail carriers, 40 car rental outlets and 17 cruise lines from around the world through the Sabre Travel Marketplace.

