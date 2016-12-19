Peter Wu Appointed Senior Director and GM of Sabre Airline Solutions - Mainland China

|
Peter Wu has been appointed Senior Director
and General Manager of Sabre Airline Solutions - Mainland China.
Reporting to vice president and regional
general manager for Sabre Airline Solutions - Asia Pacific,
Dasha Kuksenko, Peter will lead Sabre’s airline IT business in
China. He will be responsible for driving further market growth
and expansion across Mainland China, as well as establishing
strong customer engagement and local support.
An airline business veteran, Peter has over
22 years of experience working within the aviation sector. Most
recently he was Director of Strategy and Business Development for
Commercial Aviation Services for China at Boeing.
Not a newcomer
to Sabre, Peter rejoins the global technology company having
previously spent 14 years with its Airline Solutions team in
China.
“Sabre has been in Asia Pacific for over two decades but in the
last few years our Airline Solutions team alone has tripled in
size. As part of this growth we have established a strong team in
China to meet the rapidly evolving needs of Chinese carriers,”
said Dasha. “With an expanded regional team and a presence in
19 markets across APAC we’re in the strongest position yet to pair
our global scale and investment in product development – over US$1
billion per year – with highly localised knowledge, relationships,
delivery and support. The result is an extremely broad and
flexible suite of technology solutions that can be deployed to
match each Asia Pacific airlines’ unique challenges and
opportunities.”
Peter, who is based in Beijing, has also served as Co-Chair of
the ‘Leadership and Professional Development’ and ‘Airspace and
Environment’ Committees under the US-China Aviation Cooperation
Program (ACP).
