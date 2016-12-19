Peter Wu Appointed Senior Director and GM of Sabre Airline Solutions - Mainland China

Peter Wu has been appointed Senior Director and General Manager of Sabre Airline Solutions - Mainland China.

Reporting to vice president and regional general manager for Sabre Airline Solutions - Asia Pacific, Dasha Kuksenko, Peter will lead Sabre’s airline IT business in China. He will be responsible for driving further market growth and expansion across Mainland China, as well as establishing strong customer engagement and local support.

An airline business veteran, Peter has over 22 years of experience working within the aviation sector. Most recently he was Director of Strategy and Business Development for Commercial Aviation Services for China at Boeing.

Not a newcomer to Sabre, Peter rejoins the global technology company having previously spent 14 years with its Airline Solutions team in China.

“Sabre has been in Asia Pacific for over two decades but in the last few years our Airline Solutions team alone has tripled in size. As part of this growth we have established a strong team in China to meet the rapidly evolving needs of Chinese carriers,” said Dasha. “With an expanded regional team and a presence in 19 markets across APAC we’re in the strongest position yet to pair our global scale and investment in product development – over US$1 billion per year – with highly localised knowledge, relationships, delivery and support. The result is an extremely broad and flexible suite of technology solutions that can be deployed to match each Asia Pacific airlines’ unique challenges and opportunities.”

Peter, who is based in Beijing, has also served as Co-Chair of the ‘Leadership and Professional Development’ and ‘Airspace and Environment’ Committees under the US-China Aviation Cooperation Program (ACP).

